King Charles ‘officially invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to coronation’

After months of speculation, King Charles has officially invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes reportedly told The Times: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

However, neither Harry nor Meghan have decided whether they will return to the UK for the May ceremony.

The spokesperson added: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Will Prince Harry go to the coronation?

Many had questioned whether the King, 74, would want his 38-year-old son at the coronation following the release of tell-all memoir, Spare.

The no-holds barred autobiography painted an unflattering portrayal of the royal family.

In the book, Harry details a complicated relationship with King Charles. He ponders on why his father struggles to show emotion, adding he struggled with being a single parent after Princess Diana died in 1997.

Harry’s invitation may also be a surprise to the Prince of Wales.

Spare reveals the brothers have a complicated relationship. Harry even details a physical fight the pair had over Meghan a few years back.

The Royal Family have never publicly commented on the book. However, sources close to the King believe he was ‘hit hard’ by the revelations.

Harry and Meghan evicted from Frogmore Cottage

The invite comes as Harry and Meghan leave Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The King is thought to be offering the Windsor property to the disgraced Prince Andrew.

However, insiders suggest that Charles is keen to offer Harry and Meghan rooms at Buckingham Palace.

“He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless,” an insider told The Mail on Sunday.

“Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.”

