In Meghan and Harry news, the couple’s recent ‘eviction’ from Frogmore is a “clear sign” of King Charles’ anger, Eamonn Holmes has claimed.

Eamonn believes the King is ‘angry’ with his son over his treatment of Camilla in Harry’s book, Spare.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly been evicted from Frogmore (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan and Harry news

Yesterday (Wednesday, March 1), it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan had been “evicted” from Frogmore Cottage.

The royal couple previously lived in the cottage when they were still working royals.

Since their move to the US in 2020, they have used Frogmore as their UK base.

However, according to reports, they have now been given their marching orders by the King himself. He is also reportedly ready to hand the Frogmore keys to Prince Andrew.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed they’d been evicted yesterday.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” they said in a statement.

The eviction is a sign of Charles’ ‘anger’ according to Eamonn (Credit: BBC)

Meghan and Harry news: Eviction a ‘sign’ of Charles’ ‘anger’

Now, according to GB News host Eamonn, Harry and Meghan’s eviction is a ‘clear sign’ of Charles’ anger towards Harry.

The ‘anger’ in question is believed to stem from Harry’s treatment of Camilla in his new book, Spare.

“For me, the really interesting part of all this is the timing. Charles apparently made the decision to boot out his son from Frogmore just a day or so after Spare was released,” Eamonn wrote in the Express.

“I remember thinking at the time that the King would likely be most upset and angry at the way Camilla was dragged into all of this by Harry. And asking Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore is a clear sign of just how angry this left Charles,” he then continued.

“But as angry as the King might be, I am also convinced of one thing – he will still love and care deeply for his son,” he then added.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

Kate and William could be on the move (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate on the move?

Harry and Meghan’s eviction could lead to a major reshuffling within the Royal Family.

The keys to Frogmore have been offered to Prince Andrew. However, the Duke of York is reportedly reluctant to downsize.

However, if he does move, this could then lead to Prince William and Kate moving into his old home.

Andrew‘s home, The Royal Lodge consists of 30 rooms, seven of which are believed to be bedrooms.

“For now they are in Adelaide Cottage, a not immodest residence by anyone’s standards but with just four bedrooms (not even one for the nanny) they are living cheek-by-jowl,” royal expert Rebecca English told the Daily Mail.

“A first-world problem admittedly, but one that would be solved if, say, a 30-room, seven-bedroom property such as Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge became free.”

However, William and Kate only moved last summer. It remains to be seen if they will be up for moving again so soon.

