Princess Kate fans blast cruel troll who suggests she needs cosmetic surgery

Princess Kate fans today hit out at a cruel troll who suggested the Duchess of Cambridge needs cosmetic surgery.

Earlier this afternoon (Thursday March 2), the Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a snap from Windsor.

It showed Prince William and his wife welcoming regal guests, with Kate looking sharp in a green trouser suit.

However, one social media user had an even sharper view of Kate’s look in the outfit.

And they also targeted another aspect of the 41-year-old’s appearances, leading to a fierce backlash online.

Princess Kate came under fire from a troll on Twitter

Princess Kate latest news

The Twitter post that contained the image also contained information about who the Waleses were gathering with.

The text read: “Pleasure to welcome The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway to Windsor this morning, discussing green energy, the environment and much more.”

Within moments the upload came in for hundreds of engagements and observations in the comments below it.

But among them was one particularly withering response that set off plenty of other users.

The offending text read: “Is Kate wearing a pants suit? To a meeting with European royalty? Also, she could use an eye lift.”

Pleasure to welcome The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway to Windsor this morning, discussing green energy, the environment and much more 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/F095EtbQzc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2023

How fans reacted

Royal family supporters were in virtual uproar over the claims.

Furthermore, many of the comebacks specifically mentioning Kate’s clothing seemed to be from Twitter users in the US, due to their bio locations and also references to ‘pants’ rather than ‘trousers’.

“I can’t believe you are holding on to the ‘women shouldn’t wear pants’ rule from decades ago. She looks lovely. Her choice,” one person objected.

Another replied indignantly: “Yes, women wear pants! No less formal for a business affair.”

And a third emphasised: “Women. Wear. Pants.”

Kate Middleton attends yesterday's St David's Day parade in Windsor

‘Aging gracefully’

Other upset fans took the troll to task over their eye op jibes.

“Catherine will age NATURALLY!” one person insisted.

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: ‘We appreciate that she’s ageing gracefully.”

And even more dismissed the troll’s opinions entirely.

“Well she’s a future Queen meeting another future Queen and not everyone in the world is obsessed with plastic surgery,” one fan argued.

We don’t care about your opinion and neither does Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Another said: “We don’t care about your opinion and neither does Catherine, the Princess of Wales.”

Someone else chipped in: “You could use a rudeness filter.”

Meanwhile, yet another person expressed themselves: “You’re disgusting.”

And another furious observer put it: “Idiot. Blocked.”

