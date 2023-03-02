William and Kate set to uproot kids again in another family move?

In Kate and William news, the royal couple could be set to uproot their kids once again with yet another move, it has been speculated.

The Waleses could move into Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge with their kids should the Duke of York move to Frogmore Cottage, according to reports.

Prince Andrew offered Frogmore as Harry and Meghan ‘evicted’

Yesterday (Wednesday, March 1) it was reported that Harry and Meghan had been evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore has been the royal couple’s UK base since their move to the US in 2020. They previously lived there before their royal exit.

However, they won’t be returning to it anytime soon, as King Charles has reportedly handed them their eviction notice.

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” a royal insider told The Sun.

It’s also been reported that Prince Andrew has been offered the keys to Frogmore by the King.

However, the insider claims Andrew is “resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage”.

William and Kate news: Royal couple on the move?

Now it has been reported that William, Kate, and their kids could be on the move again – should Andrew choose to move to Frogmore.

If he does move, the Waleses could move from Adelaide Cottage and into Prince Andrew‘s home, the Royal Lodge.

The Royal Lodge is believed to have 30 rooms, seven of which are bedrooms.

“For now they are in Adelaide Cottage, a not immodest residence by anyone’s standards but with just four bedrooms (not even one for the nanny) they are living cheek-by-jowl,” royal expert Rebecca English told the Daily Mail.

She then went on to say that the Cambridge kids reportedly go on playdates to houses that are “bigger and grander” than theirs.

William and Kate news: Cambridge’s to move to Prince Andrew’s home?

The royal expert then continued.

“A first-world problem admittedly, but one that would be solved if, say, a 30-room, seven-bedroom property such as Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge became free,” she said.

“If, of course, he could be persuaded to ‘downgrade’ to five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage instead, a move he is said to be fiercely resisting. Who knows where this merry-go-round of mansions will end?”

William and Kate only recently moved to Adelaide Cottage last summer.

The four-bedroom cottage is located at Windsor Home Park – some 25 miles outside of London.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

