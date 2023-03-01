Catherine, Princess of Wales honoured the Queen and Princess Diana as she stunned crowds at a St David’s Day parade today (March 1).

Kate was attending the event with husband Prince William, who was recently made Colonel of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

He was given the prestigious title by King Charles, who held the rank before becoming monarch.

William also addressed the troops at the Combermere Barracks in Windsor.

Prince William was recently made Colonel of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards (Credit: Splash News)

William and Kate at the St David’ Day parade

The royal couple appeared together at the parade and posted about their visit on their official Twitter account.

Sharing several pictures, the post read: “Honoured and delighted to be the new Colonel of the Welsh Guards and to join friends, families and loved ones for the #StDavidsDay parade at Combermere Barracks this lunchtime.

“Our friends in the 5th Royal Australian Regiment are here too and it was great chatting to them about their role training Ukrainian Armed Forces in the UK.”

The Princess of Wales watched the parade wearing a beautiful bright red coat (Credit: Splash News)

Catherine, Princess of Wales honours Queen and Diana

Kate‘s outfit included a sweet nod to her husband’s late grandmother.

The stunning red double-breasted coat she wore is by British designer Alexander McQueen.

On her left lapel, she wore a leek-shaped silver brooch – a fitting shape for St David’s Day!

According to Maxwell Stone, creative director at Steven Stone jewellers, it’s a tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana.

He speculated that it is worth an estimated £25,000.

Kate’s brooch is valued at around £25,000 (Credit: Splash News)

As reported by Express.co.uk, he said: “Kate’s brooch is a replica of Queen Elizabeth II’s Welsh Guards Leek Brooch, which she wore several times during her 70-year reign.

“Gifted to the late monarch by Welsh Guards in 1960, the diamond brooch is identical to the cap badge of the Welsh Guards.”

However, Kate isn’t the only royal to have sported a replica of the original brooch.

Stone then continued: “Camilla wore one on her lapel last September, when she accompanied King Charles on his first trip to Wales since he acceded the throne.”

He also stated that Princess Diana wore a replica of the brooch to occasions with the Welsh Guards.

