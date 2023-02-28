Royal fans delighted over Prince William announcement today: ‘Great news!’

Prince William has made a huge announcement following his visit to Wales today.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with local communities in Aberavon and Llanelli in Wales ahead of St David’s Day.

After their royal visit, the Prince revealed his first ever Welsh patronage and fans are ecstatic!

William and Kate set out on a royal visit to Wales (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate visited Wales today

Prince William and Kate visited Wales on official royal duties for the first time today ahead of the country’s national St David’s Day.

The pair traveled to Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to hear about the importance of exercise in boosting mental health.

They also stopped at the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre to help create therapy gardens which provide mental health support to communities across South Wales.

Great news, great patronage for him.

Later on, the Prince and Princess of Wales also visited the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance.

During their visit, they met with emergency workers, volunteers and supporters to hear abut their recent operations across Wales.

William delights fans as he announces his first ever Welsh patronage (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans are delighted over the Prince of Wales’ announcement

Prince William previously served as both Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue pilot.

So it came as no surprise when it was announced that the Prince became a royal patron for the Wales Air Ambulance charity shortly after is royal visit to Wales.

Taking to Twitter, GB News’ royal reporter Cameron Walker announced: “BREAKING: The Prince of Wales has become Royal Patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

“The Prince is expected to continue his work supporting frontline of emergency responders with their mental health.”

Cameron continued: “HRH has previously opened up about his own mental health, speaking of how incidents involving children ‘really affected’ him when he was an air ambulance pilot in East Anglia.”

Royal fans were delighted by the news and rushed to comments to share their excitement.

One fan wrote: “Great news, great patronage for him.”

A second added: “A good fit for the Prince of Wales.”

Someone else tweeted: “Excellent news.”

Another commented: “Fantastic well done. Just love the work and commitment #PrinceOfWales.”

