Prince William and Kate have shared a “sneak peak” at their behind-the-scenes antics at the rugby yesterday (February 25).

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the England Vs Wales Six Nations match.

Kate was there in her role as England rugby patron, while William was there with his Welsh rugby patron hat on.

And, while Kate emerge victorious in the 20-10 win, it seems it was all fun and games for the couple as they met the sportsmen in the dressing room after the match.

Royal fans spotted something surprising as William and Kate attended the rugby (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate share rugby dressing room snaps

The pictures showed William and Kate in the dressings rooms chatting with the teams after the match.

William was pictured sharing his commiserations with the Welsh team, while Kate looked joyful as she headed into the England dressing room.

Spotted it too!! Brings back memories.

However, as she sat down for a picture with one of the players, eagle-eyed royal fans made a pretty bizarre spot.

The pictures are captioned: “A sneak peek behind the scenes with the Wales and England teams yesterday!”

And, aside from all the comments about Kate’s gorgeous (and recycled) red and white checked coat, royal fans also commented on something else that caught their eye.

‘Good idea!’

“Is that a disposable camera in picture two?” asked one.

“Spotted it too!! Brings back memories,” laughed another.

“The disposable camera in picture two!” chuckled a third.

“I love how they’re using a disposable camera,” said another.

Another pointed out that mobile phones were probably banned during the behind-the-scenes visit, so the rugby players opted for the next best thing.

“They’re probably not allowed mobiles in private meetings for security reasons. Good idea if that’s the reason. They can relax and be unguarded,” said one.

