Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence following claims they have become evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that King Charles had made the decision to evict Harry and Meghan from their UK home and give the keys to Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California, have now spoken out about the reports.

Harry and Meghan evicted from Frogmore?

Their spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

It comes as a royal commentator has revealed the reasoning behind Charles’ decision.

Appearing on GB News on Wednesday night, Michael Cole said Charles is “asserting himself here”.

He told host Beverley Turner: “What do they say about revenge being a dish best eaten cold? What we’re seeing is the swinging fist of majesty.

“Having waited 70 years to inherit the throne, King Charles is certainly asserting himself here.”

He continued: “It’s worth just having a little think about what has happened.

“Frogmore Cottage was a rather ramshackle collection of houses for accommodating Royal servants and then when there was a replacement needed for Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace where Meghan and Harry had been living.

“It underwent a huge renovation costing £2.4 millions of taxpayers’ money and they moved in.”

Prince Andrew latest

He added: “The Sussexes hardly had time to undo their boxes before, of course, they moved out; they did a runner first of all to Canada, and then down to California, which may have been Meghan‘s always intended destination.”

Going on to discuss the reports that the Duke of York will move into Frogmore, Michael said: “I think what is happening behind the scenes here is that the King is saying, look ‘you’re not doing any work do you really need this huge house?’

“‘I think more modest accommodation would be in order.

“‘Why don’t you move a mile down the road and take over Frogmore Cottage.’

“That will go down extremely badly with Prince Andrew.”

Earlier this week, a source claimed that Charles’ decision to ‘evict’ Harry and Meghan “spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK”.

They added to The Sun: “It shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

