King Charles’ ‘deeper level of connection’ with son William since becoming monarch revealed

King Charles has developed a ‘deeper level of connection’ with his eldest son Prince William since he became King, a body language expert has said.

Charles became King following the death of the Queen in September last year.

But although the Queen’s death has been devastating for the royal family, it seems to have also brought King Charles and William a lot closer as they’ve both taken on new responsibilities.

King Charles planted a tree with his son William at Sandringham House (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and King Charles marked the end of the Queen’s project

King Charles and Prince William marked the end of the Queen’s project, the Queen’s Green Canopy, over the weekend.

The Queen’s Green Canopy was part of the late Queen’s initiative to plant more trees. So far the project has overseen the planting of more than three million trees and has helped to deliver over 30 urban planting projects.

It has also seen the training of more than 70 younger people in the green sector.

To pay tribute the Queen’s inspirational project, the pair were seen planting a tree in the gardens of Sandringham House together. The King also offered a ‘heartfelt thanks’ to those who had been involved in the project since 2021 as well as reflecting on the passing on his mother.

He then posed for a photo with the tree alongside his son William.

In the photo, the pair were seen smiling while holding onto the tree they planted at Sandringham House.

But do the father and son duo seem to have grown closer since King Charles has become monarch?

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton told us whether he thinks Charles and William have become closer than ever.

He claimed that the pair have developed a ‘much deeper level of connection’ since the Queen’s death.

Darren said: “In the last few years and certainly since the passing of the Queen, I believe there has been a greater and much deeper level of connection between Charles and William.

“This picture is quite significant, as they are both unconsciously matching and mirroring each other’s posture.”

Prince William has developed a deeper connection with his father King Charles (Credit: Splash News)

Charles has a ‘deeper level of connection’ with his son

The body language expert also went on to explain that they both look ‘genuinely happy’ when they are together.

Darren added: “They are both also showing genuine emotion. William is often a person who tends not to wear his heart on his sleeve, but when you zoom into his facial expression, you can see the muscles in his face are engaged.

“This proves that he was genuinely happy to be involved in the picture, which was obviously for a good cause. This photo shows a greater level of connection between William and Charles.”

Darren then explained that William has grown a deeper level of trust and closeness with his dad ever since he became King.

He continued: “I think they now have a closeness and reciprocal depth of connection that wasn’t there before. Certainly since Charles has become King, we have seen that deeper level of trust and connection. It’s clear William truly loves his dad. At the end of the day, he might be the King, but he is still his father.”

