the monarch is reportedly set to scrap a "strict rule" made by the Queen at the royals' Easter lunch this year.

This will be the first Easter the Royal Family will celebrate without the Queen, following her passing last September.

Charles is set to scrap a ‘strict’ rule (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles news: Monarch to scrap ‘strict rule’ at Easter?

According to reports, King Charles is set to scrap a “strict rule” made by the Queen at the royals’ Easter lunch.

The reported rule change is coming about in the Royal Family’s first Easter without the Queen following her death last year.

The “strict” rule in question prevents the royal children from eating their Easter lunch with the adults.

It is expected that the whole family – bar Harry and Meghan – will be spending Easter together at Windsor.

The royals reportedly dine on a Fish dinner on Good Friday.

They then enjoy a four-course roast on Easter Sunday.

However, as per the late Queen’s rule, the children eat in a separate room from the adults.

It’s the first Easter without the Queen for the Royals (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles news: Royal to change Easter dinner rule?

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, spoke to The Sun about what will happen on Easter Sunday.

“They will all have dinner together but not the young children they will eat in the nursery dining room,” she said.

"The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit," she then added.

Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit.

“But dinner is only for grown-ups. Traditional Easter fare like roast lamb – everything will be from the royal estates, so it could include venison, pheasant chicken, spring vegetables, new potatoes, and carrots. Salmon caught in the River Dee and roast ham could be included,” she then continued.

This Sunday (April 9) will also mark the second anniversary of Prince Philip‘s passing.

This Easter will surely be a reflective time for the family this year.

Harry was back in the UK last week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry flew to UK to ‘test the waters’

In other Royal news, it has been reported that Prince Harry flew back to the UK last week to “test the waters” ahead of the coronation.

Harry was one of a group of claimants taking action against the publisher of the Daily Mail. Associated Newspapers have been accused of “abhorrent criminal activity” and “gross breaches of privacy”.

However, a Fox Business talking head believes there was an ulterior motive to Harry’s trip back to the UK.

“Perhaps his appearing in London, unannounced, to attend the court case was ‘testing the waters’, taking one link at a time in the chain of destiny to help the couple decide,” Hilary Fordwich told the Express.

She then suggested the royal couple could get heckled at the coronation.

