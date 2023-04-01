King Charles’ Coronation Concert is due to happen on Sunday May 7 – the day after the coronation takes place.

However, with stars such as Adele, Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran all reportedly unable to perform, the monarch’s line-up is said to be looking a bit lacking. Until now, that is, as rapper Snoop Dogg has stepped up to offer his assistance.

And, while we know it’s April 1, we can assure you that this really isn’t an April Fool’s Day joke!

King Charles has a been given a boost by rapper Snoop Dogg, who’s offered to perform at his Coronation Concert (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ Coronation Concert given boost by Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has stepped up and offered to help the monarch by performing at Charles‘ Coronation Concert. Ad he has said that he’ll do so because of his love for the late Queen.

Snoop told the Express: “Tell Charles to give me a holla! The Queen was already my girl, the Queen was my gal, she was my kind of gal. So all he has to do is say: ‘Check it out Dogg, I need you in the house,’ and I’ll show up and show out!”

However, the American rapper has one request for King Charles in exchange for his appearance at the Coronation Concert. He said the “only way” he would perform is if they give him one of the famous King’s Guard uniforms to wear on the day.

“The only way I would perform is if they give me one of them uniforms to wear – the red. I’ve always wanted to wear one of those, that just looked so fly to me,” he said.

Snoop Dogg is a lover of the late Queen, it seems (Credit: Splash News)

‘Thank you Queen, I love you baby’

It appears Snoop’s willingness to help the monarch celebrate his coronation comes from his love of the late Queen. When he was charged with murder in 1993 – a charge that was later dropped – the monarch stepped in to allow him to remain in the country, he previously claimed in a podcast interview.

He recalled one UK newspaper headline reading: “Kick this evil [bleep] out.” However, Queen Elizabeth II stepped in and came to his defence, Snoop said.

Speaking before her death last September, he claimed: “This was while I was fighting a murder case and over in the UK doing shows. But guess who came to my defence? The Queen! She said: ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.'”

Snoop continued to pay tribute to the Queen, telling the podcast: “Bow down. When the Queen speaks, bow down. That’s Harry and William’s grandmother. You dig? Thank you Queen, I love you baby,” he then added.

