In the latest Prince Harry news, the ‘real reason’ he made the the trip back to the UK ahead of the coronation has been speculated by a US pundit.

Harry, 38, took observers by surprise when he appeared in London earlier this week. Speculation about whether he will attend his father King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey next month continues to swirl. But ahead of the May 6 ceremony, the Duke of Sussex turned up at the High Court as legal proceedings began for a phone-tapping and privacy case involving Associated Newspapers.

It is believed the be the first occasion since the funeral of his late grandmother the Queen in September 2022 that Harry has been in the UK. However, reports claim he did not meet with his father while over here.

King Charles has been on a state visit to Germany this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest: Royal pictured at London court

Harry is one of a group of claimants taking action against the publisher of the Daily Mail. Associated Newspapers denies the allegations. Other claimants include Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

They allege they have been victims of “abhorrent criminal activity” and “gross breaches of privacy” by Associated Newspapers Limited. However, a Fox Business talking head reckons there may be another reason for Harry to be over here.

Prince Harry coronation news

Speaking to the Express website, Hilary Fordwich claims Harry may be on a recce ahead of any coronation appearance by him and his wife Meghan Markle.

She suggested: “Perhaps his appearing in London, unannounced, to attend the court case was ‘testing the waters’, taking one link at a time in the chain of destiny to help the couple decide.”

However, Ms Fordwich pushed her arguments the Sussexes may be on a hiding to nothing. Furthermore, she also accused the couple of somehow ‘blaming’ or ‘punishing’ people in the UK.

Prince Harry leaves court this week after surprising royal observers by attending proceedings at the High Court (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Lose-lose situation’

She went on: “The dilemma facing Harry and Meghan is that of a lose-lose situation.” And it seems Ms Fordwich also estimates the Duke and Duchess could be catcalled.

If they do accept their invitation the likelihood of being booed by the British public is highly likely.

“On the one hand, if they do accept their invitation the likelihood of being booed by the British public, whom they threw under the bus, is highly likely,” she added.

Nonetheless, she still believes Harry and Meghan will be present for the coronation of King Charles. That’s because, she claims, the Sussexes could ‘lose relevance’ if they don’t. Furthermore, Ms Fordwich indicates she believes that could affect their potential to generate revenue.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment on the claims.

