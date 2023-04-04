Prince Harry ‘warned about risking his relationship with family entirely over coronation snub’

Prince Harry has been ‘warned’ he could risk his relationship with his family if he chooses not to attend the King’s coronation.

The nation is currently gearing up for King Charles’ coronation on May 6. The special day will see Charles take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

And according to a royal expert, Harry could irreparably damage his relationship with the ‘Firm’ if he fails to show up for his father’s big day.

Harry and Meghan haven’t confirmed if they’re attending the coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry attend the coronation?

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they had received an invite to the King’s big day.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

If he doesn’t go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again.’

But the pair didn’t reveal if they would be making the over 5,000-mile-long trip from their California home to London.

And now, an insider has warned that by skipping the historic celebration – which coincides with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday – the exiled royal’s relationship with his family may never recover.

Prince Harry has been ‘warned’ about what could happen if he fails to show at the coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry ‘warned’ if he snubs coronation

Royal biographer Alexander Larman is the author of the new book The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother and a Family Divided.

Speaking to US Weekly, he claimed Harry’s potential no-show at the coronation would be the final nail in the coffin in the Sussexes’ ‘feud’ with the royals.

“If he doesn’t go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again,'” the insider warned.

Despite Harry and Meghan’s rocky relationship with the royals, Alexander noted how he would be “amazed” if Harry didn’t attend.

King Charles’ coronation takes place in May (Credit: BBC)

Harry says ‘door is open’

Harry and Meghan have been involved in a very public dispute with the Royal Family for some time. Particularly since their famous royal exit back in 2020.

During an interview to promote his memoir Spare, Harry was asked if a reunion with his family was possible. Harry told interviewer Tom Bradby that the “door is always open”. He also added to Tom, who is his long-time friend, that “the ball is in their court”.

Prince Harry heads back to UK

It comes after Harry took observers by surprise when he appeared in London last week.

He turned up at the High Court as legal proceedings began for a phone-tapping and privacy case involving Associated Newspapers.

It was believed to be the first occasion since September 2022 that Harry has been in the UK. At the time it was his late grandmother the Queen’s funeral. However, reports claim he did not meet with his father while over here last week.

