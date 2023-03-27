Prince Harry returns to UK ahead of King’s Coronation as he arrives at court for privacy case

Prince Harry has returned to UK, appearing at court, as speculation concerning whether he will attend King Charles’ Coronation continues.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the High Court in London this morning (Monday March 27) as legal proceedings began for a phone-tapping and privacy case involving Associated Newspapers.

Reports indicate it may be Harry’s first time back in the UK since the funeral of the Queen last September.

Prince Harry arriving at court in London earlier today (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news as he arrives at court today

Sky News footage showed Harry dressed in a suit, tie and black winter coat as he turned up to the Royal Courts of Justice.

He was accompanied by security personnel, and mobbed by photographers and journalists after stepping out of a car.

It appears he came into close proximity with one snapper, who bumped into him as Harry walked through the court’s gates.

Furthermore, according to reports, he sat towards the back of the courtroom as proceedings started.

Harry also reportedly took notes in a small black notebook.

Prince Harry gets out of a car (Credit: Cover Images)

Duke of Sussex privacy case

Harry is one of a group of claimants taking action against the publisher of the Daily Mail. Associated Newspapers denies the allegations.

Others include Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

They allege they have been victims of “abhorrent criminal activity” and “gross breaches of privacy” by Associated Newspapers Limited.

Ms Frost was also in court for Monday’s proceedings, scheduled to be the start of a four-day hearing.

This preliminary hearing starting will consider legal arguments, and a judge will decide whether it will progress.

Sky journalist was surprised Harry turned up at court on Monday morning (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Absolutely nobody was expecting this’

Sky correspondent Katie Spencer claimed there is “no need” for Harry to have turned up.

She commented: “Absolutely nobody was expecting this because really there is no need for Prince Harry to be appearing in court this week.

“I tried to put a question to him about why he was here today and he ignored me pretty much and just said ‘good morning’.

Harry clearly does want to make it known that this is very important to him.

“He clearly does want to make it known that this is very important to him. He didn’t actually need to go through the main entrance here.”

In May, Harry’s lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, over accusations of phone hacking between 1996 and 2011, will go to trial.

He is also suing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun (as well as the now-defunct News of the World) for alleged phone-hacking.

The Sun has always denied phone hacking took place at the title. And the publisher has not admitted any unlawful conduct.

