Prince Harry latest: ‘Real reason’ King Charles didn’t see Harry during his UK visit amid warning over coronation

Prince Harry didn’t see King Charles during his latest trip to the UK amid fears it would stir up “drama” ahead of the coronation, one expert has speculated.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK at the start of his privacy case against Associated Newspapers. It kicked off at the High Court in London earlier this week.

However, while Harry was in town, it was reported that King Charles opted against seeing his youngest son. And, as well as revealing what they think is the reason behind the monarch’s decision, the expert also issued a warning to Harry and wife Meghan Markle, should they decide to attend the coronation this spring.

King Charles reportedly decided not to see Prince Harry on his latest UK visit (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest: Why Charles didn’t meet with Harry

Speaking to Fox News, royal podcaster Kinsey Schofield claimed Charles’ decision not to meet up with Harry was significant. She alleged that the decision “not to engage” with his youngest son speaks volumes when it comes to how Charles feels about Harry.

Kinsey alleged: “The King’s diary is typically built months in advance. But the idea that the King had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy.” She then went on to speculate: “He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty.”

She also claimed that King Charles‘ apparent unwillingness to make time to Harry was a “stark example of consequence” following his bombshell claims over the past few months.

Coronation warning for Meghan and Harry

The podcaster didn’t stop there, though. Kinsey also issued a warning to Harry and Meghan ahead of the coronation. It is taking place on May 6 and Harry and Meghan have been invited. However, there hasn’t yet been an announcement on whether they will actually attend.

If Harry and Meghan attend the King’s coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold.

However, Kinsey said they should wrap up warm if they do fly over – and not because of the British weather. She fears they’ll get an “ice cold” reception from the royal family.

“If Harry and Meghan attend the King’s coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold,” she speculated.

Prince Harry flew in for the start of his privacy trial at the High Court (Credit: Cover Images)

‘They don’t drop in on each other’

However, another royal expert – Majesty magazine’s Ingrid Seward – told Good Morning Britain her thoughts behind the decision. And she suggested it was unlikely that Charles was even made aware of Harry’s visit.

“They always are incredibly busy. The King was meant to be going on a state visit to France, so he had two free days. So you would think he would be able to see Harry, but then they were obviously jam-packed with appointments.

“The royal family isn’t like us – they don’t drop in on each other,” she explained. “Even a son has to make an appointment to see his mother when she was alive. They simply don’t drop in on each other. If you look into the things Harry has said this was one of his book gripes.”

