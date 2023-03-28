Real reason Prince Harry isn’t visiting his father amid claims King won’t make time

According to the latest on Prince Harry, the Duke won’t be visiting his father while in the UK.

The royal is currently battling Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Harry flew in from California to attend the four-day hearing. It marks the first time he’s been in the UK since the Queen’s funeral last year.

With King Charles having his state visit to France cancelled amid riots, it had been assumed by some that the monarch may make time to see Harry.

However, according to a royal expert on GMB, there simply won’t be enough time for the troubled pair to meet face-to-face.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest: King Charles ‘too busy’ to see his son

“They always are incredibly busy,” said Ingrid Seward. “The King was meant to be going on a state visit to France, so he had two free days. So you would think he would be able to see Harry, but then they were obviously jam-packed with appointments.

She continued: “The royal family isn’t like us they don’t drop in on each other. Even a son has to make an appointment to see his mother… when she was alive.”

Furthermore, Ingrid suggested Charles likely wasn’t made aware that Harry would be making a surprise UK visit. It’s currently unclear whether Meghan and the pair’s children, Archie and Lilibet, made the trip over too.

Prince Harry flew over to London to attend court (Credit: Cover Images)

The expert continued: “He probably didn’t know Harry was coming, he didn’t know his state visit was going to be cancelled. He’s got a huge amount of work to be doing.

“They simply don’t drop in on each other. If you look into the things Harry has said this was one of his book gripes,” she added.

“That he could never get to see his grandmother, and when he did arrange to see her it was cancelled. And that he didn’t get to see his father. They don’t operate in the world we live in.”

What is the Harry privacy case about?

The controversial royal is one of a group of claimants taking action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Others involved in the court case include Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

They allege they have been victims of “abhorrent criminal activity” and “gross breaches of privacy” by Associated Newspapers Limited.

Associated Newspapers has strenuously denied the allegations made against them.

Meanwhile, the latest court case doesn’t mark the first time Prince Harry has sued Associated Newspapers Ltd. The father-of-two previously infamously sued them back in 2020 and won.

