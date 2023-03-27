Prince Harry is in court today (Monday, March 27) as legal proceedings begin in a privacy case.

The Duke of Sussex – along with a number of other celebrities – is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd, the owners of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry has sued Associated Newspapers Ltd. The 38-year-0ld sued them back in 2020 and won.

He is also currently suing them in a separate lawsuit over a story about his police protection in the UK.

But what is this privacy case all about? When was legal action first taken? How long is the case expected to take? Read on for a timeline of proceedings.

1993 – 2011 – ‘Unlawful acts’ allegedly take place

Between 1993 and 2011, it has been alleged that Associated Newspapers carried out “numerous unlawful acts”.

According to lawyers, these alleged “unlawful acts” include the “hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes”, the recording of private phone conversations, the “accessing of bank accounts through illicit means” and paying police for inside information.

The alleged “unlawful acts” were accused of continuing up to 2018.

October 2022 – Prince Harry and others launch a lawsuit

Just over six months ago, a number of stars came together to announce that they would be taking legal action against Associated Newspapers.

Those involved in the litigation include Prince Harry, Sir Elton John, and his husband David Furnish.

Also involved are actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, as well as Doreen Lawrence.

Lawrence is the mother of black teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

The law firm, Hamlins, claimed in a statement that the individuals involved have been victims of breaches of privacy.

They had become aware of the breaches thanks to some “highly distressing” evidence.

Hamlins released a statement saying: “They have now therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today.”

October 2022 – Publisher hits back

However, Associated newspapers hit back, denying the accusations.

“We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old,” a spokesperson said.

March 17, 2023 – Prince Harry launches a separate lawsuit

Two weeks ago, Prince Harry then launched a separate lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

Harry asked a judge to rule that the tabloid had libelled him over claims about his police security.

The newspaper ran a headline in 2022 suggesting Harry had attempted to keep his police protection plans secret from the government.

Harry claims that the newspaper libelled him when it suggested that he had lied in his initial public statements about the suit against the Government.

March 27, 2023 – Prince Harry makes surprise court appearance

A preliminary High Court hearing took place in London today (Monday, March 27).

The hearing is expected to last four days – coming to an end on Thursday, March 30.

In a shock move, Prince Harry turned up at court today. It is allegedly his first trip back to the UK since the Queen‘s funeral in September 2022.

Harry reportedly sat at the back of the courtroom. He allegedly made notes in a black book as Associated News’ barrister made legal arguments.

It is yet to be confirmed whether he will appear tomorrow (Tuesday, March 28).

