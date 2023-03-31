Harry and Meghan are still yet to confirm their plans for King Charles’ Coronation on May 6.

Earlier this month, the Sussexes revealed that they have received save-the-date emails for the King’s ceremony.

But their decision to attend the event is still up in the air.

This is because the coronation also falls on the same date as their son Archie‘s fourth birthday.

However, PR expert Edward Coram-James has claimed that a no-show from the pair could potentially be ‘fatal’ for the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s absence at the coronation could result in a ‘fatal irreversible blow’ for the Royal Family (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan may not attend King Charles’ Coronation?

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that an invite for the King’s coronation had been extended to them.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no show would be the fatal, irreversible blow.

It has also been reported that Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, haven’t been invited to attend their grandfather’s big day.

This may be because of their young ages, as Lilibet will be almost turning two. It will also be Archie’s fourth birthday on the day of the coronation.

However, the pair have still failed to announce their plans on May 6. So will they be attending King Charles‘ special event?

Prince Harry and Meghan could draw more media attention if they don’t attend the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s absence could be ‘fatal’ for the Royal Family

Although nothing has been made clear yet, PR expert Edward Coram-James claims that it could result in some negative consequences for the Royal Family if they don’t attend.

In fact, the expert revealed that it could even lead to a ‘fatal irreversible blow’ for the family.

He claimed to the Express: “In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no show would be the fatal, irreversible blow.

“Both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself. It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term.”

Edward went on to claim that Harry and Meghan’s absence would also draw more media attention.

This is because the expert claims that would give ‘further oxygen’ to Harry and Meghan’s alleged rift with the Royal Family.

He said: “On the other end of the spectrum, the Sussexes not attending would draw as much media attention. It would give further oxygen to the rift and allegations that the Sussexes have levelled at the Royal Family.”

Read more: Sarah Ferguson sends public message to Harry and Meghan during This Morning appearance

Do you think Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles’ Coronation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.