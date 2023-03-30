Sarah Ferguson sends public message to Harry and Meghan during This Morning appearance

Sarah, Duchess of York has issued a public message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an appearance on This Morning today.

The 63-year-old royal joined hosts Joel Dommett and Holly Willoughby on Thursday’s episode (March 30) of the hit ITV show.

And during their chat with the Duchess, the conversation soon turned to the topic of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Sarah has issued a message to Harry and Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Sarah, Duchess of York sends message to Harry and Meghan

Sarah’s appearance on the famous This Morning sofa was to promote her new romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

And of course, the royal interview couldn’t have gone without a mention of Harry and Meghan – who have faced uproar from the some of the public over their claims about the Royal Family in recent years.

The Masked Singer host Joel said: “You were welcomed with open arms when you went to America, would you say you sort of understand why Prince Harry went to America himself?”

“I think I am American,” Sarah quipped back before adding: “I think that the Americans give people second chances.”

The royal coupled moved to the US (Credit: Netflix)

Sarah ‘wishes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the best of luck’

The royal went on: “I think they gave me an amazing chance… well, they still do. And I love being there.

“And I wish Harry and Meghan and the family the best of luck there.”

She continued: “And it is extraordinary how welcoming the Americans are. So I’d say thank you to the American people, always.”

Sarah Ferguson’s new novel

Sarah’s new novel has been described by the royal herself as: “Jane Austen meets Peaky Blinders with a little bit of 50 Shades.”

When discussing the book, Sarah said: “It’s very exciting, and I think with literally every page I’ve thrown a dream and a wish.”

And I wish Harry and Meghan and the family the best of luck there.

When asked if the novel could potentially overtake Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare in the charts, Sarah smiled and replied: “I think so!”

She went on: “And Jeffrey Archer too! Take them out! But the most important thing is to stay positive. I think there’s too much unkindness, social media is a sewer and cyberbullying has got to go.

“Whenever I’m asked about Harry or anything else, I say ‘let’s just look at kindness’ and one of the Queen’s messages was that there should be more kindness because it definitely diffuses malice.”

The royal joined Holly and Joel on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Ferguson makes ‘exciting’ TV news

Speaking about the release of the book, she added: “Why am I trying a new career a 63 – well the first book I was 61 – but I like it, and that you can have a new career at 63.

“You’re not just a wife, or a granny or an ex-wife, or a Duchess, you can actually be Sarah. So for anyone watching, don’t give up.”

She then teased that the novel could soon be on TV screens, as she teased: “We’ve signed to TV!”

Fergie shares opinion on Harry and Meghan’s relationship

Fergie isn’t a stranger to sharing her thoughts about Harry and Meghan.

Earlier this year, she opened up about the couple’s relationship.

Sarah, often known as ‘Fergie’, praised Meghan for giving her husband “a love that he’s never had before”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Fergie said: “I look at how much she [Meghan] loves him [Harry] and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.

“That’s how I look at it.”

