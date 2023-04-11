In Harry and Meghan news, a PR expert has issued a warning following reports that royal aides gave the Duke of Sussex a cruel nickname behind his back.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been called “Meghan Markle’s hostage” by royal aides, according to a new book.

Harry picked up a cruel nickname (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry picks up cruel Meghan Markle-related ‘nickname’

A bombshell new book has claimed that royal aides christened Prince Harry with a nickname behind closed doors – and it’s Meghan-related.

In his new book, Robert Jobson claims that aides blamed Meghan for Harry’s decision to step back from working royal life in 2020. “Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened,” Jobson claimed.

The royal author also claims that some aides believe Harry had “Stockholm syndrome”. This is when a hostage develops a bond and sympathises with their captor. “There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known,” Jobson said.

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

A PR expert has hit back (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Expert issues warning over Duke’s ‘nickname’

However, Nick Ede, a PR expert and CEO of East of Eden, has issued a warning over Jobson’s claims.

The Brand and Culture Expert spoke exclusively to ED! saying: “Prince Harry has a lot of issues with his reputation due to further humiliating revelations in Robert Jobson’s new book that reveals palace aids are mocking him and his marriage.

“The idea that he is being kept hostage by his wife is a really negative one and further pushes the narrative that he has changed and isn’t the Harry that people knew pre his marriage to Meghan.”

I think that this does need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

It was at this point Nick issued his warning. He declared: “I think that this does need to be taken with a pinch of salt as Harry has actually come into his own and in many ways with Meghan by his side its enabled him to have more of a voice and for him to challenge things that perhaps he couldn’t when he was entrenched in the workings of the royal family.”

Our expert warned the new claims should be taken with a ‘pinch of salt’ (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan slammed over ‘rude’ behaviour

In other, Sussex-related news, the royal couple have been slammed amid claims of “rude” behaviour towards the Royal Family.

So far, it is yet to be confirmed whether the Sussexes will be attending the coronation. Royal expert Rafe Heydel-Mankoo believes that the Sussexes’ decision not to reveal whether they’re attending is “rude”.

“It’s absolutely rude. This whole entire will they or won’t they drama is actually getting really tedious now. That is precisely what the King and the Royal Family don’t need,” he alleged on GB News. “I think, Harry and Meghan seem to be confusing the coronation with Coronation Street because this isn’t a soap opera.”

