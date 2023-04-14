Prince Harry is attending the coronation to do more than just support his father, former royal butler Paul Burrell claims.

Princess Diana’s former butler believes that the Duke of Sussex is “planning his next assault” on the royal family by attending the coronation.

Harry is attending the coronation next month (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry attending the coronation

On Wednesday (April 12) it was announced that Harry will be attending the coronation after all.

However, it was also revealed that his wife, Meghan Markle, won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will be remaining in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The news brought an end to weeks of speculation over whether the Sussexes would be in attendance. As expected, the news has divided royal fans and commentators alike.

Paul took aim at Harry (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell makes shock claim about Prince Harry coronation attendance

However, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has claimed that Harry isn’t just going to the coronation to support his father. Instead, the 64-year-old has claimed that the Duke of Sussex will be “gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family” at the coronation.

Paul made the claims during an appearance on GB News. He claims that Harry is going to keep the door open on his “unique selling point” – that he’s a royal.

“Harry will have to face his family, the ones he has criticised. He will even have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla, and that’s going to be a very tough pill to swallow,” Paul then said. “He will also be gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family.”

Meghan isn’t going to be at the coronation (Credit: Netflix)

Paul takes aim at Meghan’s ‘excuse’

Paul then took aim at the reasoning given behind Meghan’s absence from the coronation. King Charles’ coronation falls on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. A close friend of Meghan’s has suggested that this is a key reason behind her absence from the coronation. However, Paul is less than convinced.

The former royal butler believes that Meghan wouldn’t have attended the coronation, even if it hadn’t been Archie’s birthday.

“The decision is exactly what I thought would happen. I personally did not want to watch the Harry and Meghan show at the King’s Coronation, I want to watch the King’s Coronation,” he said. He then said that it’s right that Meghan isn’t at the coronation because she may be booed “or even worse”.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘offering family an olive branch’ with coronation attendance as Meghan’s absence ‘could improve his image’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.