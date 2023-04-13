Prince Harry ‘offering family an olive branch’ with coronation attendance as Meghan’s absence ‘could improve his image’

Prince Harry attending the coronation is a sign that the Duke of Sussex is offering the Royal Family an “olive branch”, a PR expert has claimed.

The expert has also suggested that Meghan’s absence from the coronation could “improve” the Duke’s image.

Prince Harry to attend coronation alone

Yesterday it was finally revealed whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the coronation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that while Prince Harry will be attending the historic event, Meghan won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” a statement from the Palace said. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The news comes after weeks of speculation over whether the Sussexes will be attending the historic event.

Prince Harry offers royals an ‘olive branch’ with coronation attendance

Now, according to a PR expert, Prince Harry is “offering his family an olive branch” with his coronation attendance.

PR expert Jordan James, who is CEO and Head of Key holders at UnlockdPR, spoke exclusively to ED! about Harry’s coronation attendance.

“The news that Prince Harry will be attending his father’s coronation has come as a bit of a shock, especially the fact that he will be attending on his own with Meghan and their children staying at home in California,” he said.

It’s wonderful that Prince Harry will be in attendance.

“Putting aside all the recent drama and feuds between these two offshoots of the royal family, I think it’s wonderful that Prince Harry will be in attendance as this is not only a hugely important historical event, but a pivotal moment for his father and it is only right that he is there in support and to possibly celebrate.”

Duke of Sussex attempting to improve his image without Meghan?

Jordan then continued, suggesting Harry’s attendance could improve his reputation. “I think his attendance will go a huge way to improving how the public view the Prince – especially with the absence of Meghan who many feel is responsible for putting a wedge between the royal family,” he said.

“There was a fear that, with how much the Sussexes were dragging their feet about whether they were actually to attend the coronation or not, that the damage between Prince Harry and his family was irreparable and many expected the pair to snub the event altogether,” he then said.

“By attending, Harry could be offering his family an olive branch, trying to instill some semblance of peace between the now fractured family unit – something royalists and non-royalists alike will come to respect from the usually outspoken figure.”

Jordan then said that Harry’s attendance is a show of “humility and respect” from both sides.

“I hope is a sign that bridges are being built to reunite the family once more – a fitting way for King Charles to start off his reign.”

