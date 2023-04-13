Meghan ‘wouldn’t have wanted to curtsey to William and Kate’ at coronation as she ‘snubs’ event

Meghan Markle is not attending King Charles III’s coronation with her husband Prince Harry. Now speculation is rife as to why she’s shunning the historic event.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday (April 12): “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Prince Lillibet.”

One royal correspondent has suggested that Meghan couldn’t cope with the potential protocol involved. Kinsey Schofield told GB News: “There are mixed reports about whether or not she would have had to have curtseyed to William and Catherine. I don’t think she would have wanted to do that, if that was something she would be expected to do.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2022 Ripple of Hope Awards (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan ‘wouldn’t want to play second fiddle’

A scuffle over what to wear for the big event might have made Meghan’s mind up, according to Kelsey.

Sister-in-law Kate will reportedly don a tiara for the big day. However, Meghan would have not worn a tiara herself. This has apparently ruffled feathers in the Sussex camp.

Kelsey said of Meghan: “I don’t think she wanted to play second fiddle, absolutely not. She didn’t want to be hidden behind another candlestick.”

Meanwhile, the show discussed the public perception of Harry and Meghan. The couple, who now live in America, are facing a huge backlash since Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare laid bare his grievances.

Kate and William are in the firing line of some of Harry’s critique. As a result, Kate’s relationship with her brother-in-law reportedly became left in tatters. Kelsey, a royal commentator, thinks Meghan’s decision to stay at home is driven by the backlash.

“I don’t think she wanted to be booed and she was setting herself up to be destroyed by the public,” she claimed.

Princess Kate and Prince William arrive in Boston, December 2022 (Credit: Splash)

Prince Harry flies solo

Instead, Prince Harry will attend the event alone. Harry hasn’t publicly reunited with the royal family following the publication of Spare in January. Until recently, no-one knew if Harry would make his father’s big day at all.

After all, the coronation falls on May 6 – the same day as his son Archie’s fourth birthday. His RSVP to the invite reportedly arrived ten days after the cut-off.

Meanwhile, Harry will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation, according to reports.

Read more: Prince Harry gives ‘signal’ with coronation announcement ahead of return to UK alone

King Charles and Queen Camilla will join by only working members of the royal family for the high-profile spot, reports claim. With relationships hanging by a thread and tempers increasingly frayed, this balcony decision could well be adding more fuel to the fire for Harry. However, some fans are hoping Harry’s attendance could lead to a reconciliation within the family.

ED! contacted reps for Harry and Meghan on Kelsey’s claims.

