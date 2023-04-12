‘Signal’ Prince Harry is giving with coronation announcement as he’s set to return to UK alone

Prince Harry is attending the coronation, it has been announced today (Wednesday, April 12) – however, Meghan won’t be.

Now, a PR expert has weighed in on Harry’s decision, revealing that the Duke is sending out a signal with his decision to return to the UK alone.

Prince Harry set to attend the coronation

Prince Harry will be attending the coronation next month, it has been announced.

However, the Duke of Sussex will be returning to the UK alone. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not be returning to the UK or attending the historic event. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will be remaining in the US with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Buckingham Palace announced the news earlier today (Wednesday, April 12) in a statement.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” it read.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they then added.

The news comes after weeks of speculation over whether the royal couple will be attending the historic event.

‘Signal’ Prince Harry is sending with coronation announcement

There will undoubtedly be plenty of speculation over why Prince Harry and Meghan have decided for the Duke to return to the UK alone.

However, one PR expert believes that the reason the Duke is returning alone is that the Sussexes are taking the “route of least conflict” with their coronation decision.

For once, the couple is taking the route of least conflict!

Speaking to The Mirror, Matt Yanofsky said: “From a crisis communications perspective, this would signal that Harry wants to lower the temperature on conflict and media drama.

“For once, the couple is taking the route of least conflict!” he then added.

Prince Harry reputation a ‘shambles in royal quarters’

The news comes after a PR expert speculated that Harry’s reputation in royal quarters is a “shambles”.

It was recently alleged that Harry picked up a cruel ‘nickname’ from royal aides back in 2020.

“There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known,” royal author Robert Jobson alleges in his new book.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, PR expert Jordan James of UnlockdPR, said: “These alleged comments reveal a hidden animosity towards the couple and could show that Prince Harry’s reputation is clearly in shambles in royal quarters.”

“If these comments are true, they paint a sad picture of how the once mighty Prince Harry has fallen from grace,” he then said.

