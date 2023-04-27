Meghan Markle tipped for shock appearance at coronation

Meghan Markle isn’t attending the coronation next weekend, however, she has been tipped to make a shock appearance at the historic event.

It was announced recently that the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US for the coronation, but could this change…?

Could Meghan turn up? (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan Markle to make shock coronation appearance?

With the coronation just over a week away, we now know whether or not the Sussexes will be in attendance.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry would be in attendance. However, his wife, Meghan, will not be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The coronation is on the same day as Prince Archie’s birthday. Many have speculated that this is the reason behind Meghan snubbing the historic ceremony.

But how likely is it that Meghan will change her mind and actually attend the coronation? According to OLBG, it could be more likely than you think!

“Meghan Markle making a shock appearance at the Coronation is 25/1,” spokesperson Jake Moore exclusively told ED!.

OLBG also has Prince Harry to pull out of the ceremony at 10/1. Could we see some late twists?

Meghan needs to be involved in reconciliation talks (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal reconciliation must include Meghan Markle

Meanwhile, a royal expert believes that any reconciliation between Harry and the Royal Family must include Meghan.

Life coach Vicki Bahra believes that no reconciliation can happen without a “mutual agreement between everyone”. That means including Meghan.

“After stepping away and this being such a bold move, any reconciliation would be really thoroughly thought through and the past put behind everyone – for everyone’s sake,” she said in The Express.

“It would be likely that it would be done out of mutual choice and for the right reasons. I would think there would be a mutual agreement between everyone including Meghan that everyone would try to make this a positive relationship and role in the family,” she then said.

Do the couple have differing agendas? (Credit: Netflix)

Sussexes ‘leading seperate lives’ with public duties

In other Meghan-related news, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are reportedly “leading separate lives” in terms of their public duties.

Speaking on GB News earlier this week, royal commentator Celia Walden said: “There are already whispers of the idea that Harry and her [Meghan] seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas lately.

“You know, that they are both sort of leading slightly sort of separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment,” she then said.

“I suppose that’s tricky for her [Meghan] too because she needs the whole coupledom thing sort of front and centre.”

