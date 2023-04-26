Reconciliation with Prince Harry and royal family must include Meghan Markle ‘fully’

Any attempt at reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family “must include Meghan Markle fully”, an expert has warned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a strained relationship with the rest of the royal family since stepping down as senior royals themselves back in 2020.

Claims made about certain members of the royal family in Harry’s recent memoir Spare have done nothing to help their case. These include branding Queen Consort Camilla as “dangerous”.

However, with the King’s coronation fast approaching, there has been an increased spotlight on Harry and Meghan‘s relations with the royals. In particular, people have been keen to know whether there’s any chance of reconciliation between Harry and his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan latest

After months of leaving the curious public in the lurch, Harry and Meghan finally responded to their coronation invitation. The Sussexes confirmed that Harry will be attending the ceremony on May 6. However, Meghan will be staying at home in California along with the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The news that Harry will be attending the King’s coronation has caused a great deal of speculation. And people are keen to know how the prince will be received by his family.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell believes that Harry will be getting an “icy reception”. He warned that the Windsors are a family that “hold grudges”.

On the other hand, other royal commentators have been more optimistic that Harry’s attendance could actually secure a “healthier relationship” with his family.

Reconciliation ‘must include Meghan’

Now life coach Vicki Bahra has given her take. In an interview, she has insisted that no reconciliation can happen without a “mutual agreement between everyone” – and that includes Meghan.

Vicki told The Express: “After stepping away and this being such a bold move, any reconciliation would be really thoroughly thought through and the past put behind everyone – for everyone’s sake.”

There would be a mutual agreement between everyone including Meghan.

Vicki went on to discuss how the effort could not come from Harry alone. Meghan’s full cooperation in any such peace talks would also be vital, she said.

“It would be likely that it would be done out of mutual choice and for the right reasons. I would think there would be a mutual agreement between everyone including Meghan that everyone would try to make this a positive relationship and role in the family.”

However, Vicki acknowledged the complexity of the situation. She said: “Of course in reality this is harder to do but I would think there would be an attempt to include Meghan fully in the family if this was the choice.”

