Prince Harry to ‘sit 10 rows back’ from other royals at King Charles’ coronation amid fears of ‘icy reception’

The coronation of King Charles could see his youngest son Prince Harry sat “10 rows back” from the other senior royals, according to one insider.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has predicted that Harry will likely to be sat away from his family members. He also went on to allege that Harry will “not hang around” after the ceremony.

Paul also speculated that there is “no chance” of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the rest of his family following the fall-out from his claims in his best-selling memoir Spare.

Prince Harry reportedly won’t want to spend much time around his family at his father’s coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation: Prince Harry ‘doesn’t want to spend much time’ around his family

Speaking on GB News, Paul Burrell claimed “Harry is not going to hang around” after the ceremony. He went on to claim that the Duke of Sussex will not “want to spend much time” around his family after the fall-out from Harry’s memoir.

Harry claimed that King Charles called him a “spare” at his birth. He also alleged that he got into a physical altercation with his brother William over his relationship with Meghan Markle. He also said that he and William did not want their father to marry Camilla. She is set to be crowned Queen at the coronation.

There is no chance of a reconciliation any time soon.

Burrell speculated that the recent drama will mean he won’t receive the warmest welcome at the upcoming coronation. He claimed: “There is no chance of a reconciliation any time soon. I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. He will be sitting 10 rows back.”

Paul added that it is unlikely that Harry will “hang around” after the coronation. There are also claims that Harry could be in and out of the UK in 24 hours. “He will not even see his brother or his father in that time. He will be in and out in a flash,” Paul speculated.

King Charles is said to be ‘delighted’ to have both his sons at the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles ‘delighted’ to have Harry at the coronation

Despite Burrell’s claims about a frosty reception from the royal family towards Harry, he claimed that King Charles is “delighted” to have both his sons at the coronation. He also added that Harry is attending because “his father wants him there”.

Burrell added: “It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there. His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”

Meghan will not join Harry at the coronation, as she will remain in the US to look after the couple’s young children. The date of the coronation also clashes with Archie’s upcoming fourth birthday. One royal expert, however, told ED! that Meghan made the decision to not attend for “the sake of Harry and his family“. Grant Harrold said: “It may also be a way of Meghan giving Harry a chance to go and reconnect with his family.”

