Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘ridiculous’ Charles letter claims ahead of coronation absence

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on recent claims regarding a letter she reportedly sent to King Charles.

The Telegraph reports the Duchess of Sussex, 41, had written to King Charles in 2021.

Meghan Markle and Charles reports

Her letter came after her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan alleged that one royal had asked how dark son Archie’s skin would be. The shock claim plunged the royals into a race row.

Meghan was also thought to be responding to the King, 74, who said he was upset about the family rift.

A source told the Telegraph that Meghan was not attending the coronation because she hadn’t received a satisfactory response.

The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

However, Suits star Meghan has refuted these claims. A statement released by her press team read: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.

“We encourage tabloid media and various other royal correspondents to stop exhausting the circus that they alone are creating.”

Are Harry and Meghan going to the coronation?

The news comes after months of speculation over whether the Sussexes were going to attend the coronation. In March, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they had been invited to the historic event.

“I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the statement read. “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

However, it was announced that Harry alone will be heading to the May ceremony. Meghan will remain in California to look after Archie, three, and Lilibet, two.

Harry’s attendance will be the first time he appears with the royals after the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare. The book featured a number of tell-all anecdotes which lifted the lid on life as a royal.

When did Meghan and Harry quit royal life?

Shock stories include Harry’s cold relationship with stepmother, Camilla, and tense interactions with King Charles.

He also described, in detail, the time he got frostbite on his penis. However, perhaps the most controversial story was the alleged physical fight between William and Harry.

The alleged altercation took place after William called Meghan ‘difficult’ and ‘rude’, Harry claimed in his book. Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royals has remained cold ever since.

The Duke and Duchess have kept apart from the royals after their decision to step back from the family in 2020.

