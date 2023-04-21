Prince Louis to ‘break tradition’ at King’s coronation as ‘it’s time’ to do so?

Prince Louis could ‘break tradition’ at the King’s coronation as ‘it’s time’ to do so, according to a royal expert.

The prince’s grandfather, King Charles, is set to have his coronation on Saturday May 6.

A big tradition in the royal family is the switch from when young male royals start wearing trousers instead of shorts. Therefore, many are wondering whether the four year old will be breaking his shorts tradition at the King’s coronation. Prince Louis is the younger brother of Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

It’s a royal tradition for young male royals to wear shorts (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis to ‘break tradition’ at coronation?

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained why she thinks the young prince should be dressed in trousers.

She said: “I think it’s time he wore trousers, especially at the coronation. Anything else would look odd and far too informal. I’d like to see him in a little suit at the age of five, he’d look really cute in a little suit.”

She added: “And I’m sure Charlotte will be wearing something very feminine and very lovely. When it comes down to it, Louis should be wearing long trousers and Charlotte will be wearing a stylish young lady’s dress, it would be the best solution.”

I think it’s time he wore trousers, especially at the coronation.

Etiquette expert William Hanson also explained that the clothing traditions come from the upper class.

He told Harper’s Bazaar: “It’s a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts. Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England.

“Although times are slowly changing, a pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class – quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban. Even the [Princess of Wales].”

It’s unknown if Prince Louis will break his tradition by wearing trousers at King Charles’s coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry to attend coronation

It’s been confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending his father’s coronation. However, his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex will be staying home in California with their two children Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, one. This is due to the coronation being on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

A statement from the palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the United States since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

However, they have been seen in the UK on different occasions such as for the Queen’s funeral last year. Prince Harry was also in the UK last month for the court hearing against a newspaper.

Read more: This Morning viewers mock shock King Charles lookalike: ‘Get him off!

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.