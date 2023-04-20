This Morning viewers mock shock King Charles lookalike: ‘Get him off!

This Morning viewers have mocked a King Charles lookalike who appeared on the show today (April 20).

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, who is currently standing in for a poorly Holly Willoughby, welcomed a King Charles impersonator into the studio to show off his tricks.

As King Charles III’s coronation rapidly approaches, This Morning welcomed a royal lookalike onto the show. However, many ITV viewers claimed they were “cringing” from the act and took to social media to complain.

He demonstrated his act for Phillip and Rochelle, explaining that he focuses on “articulation of the face” in order to make it convincing.

This Morning today

The King Charles impersonator, also conviently named Charles, was introduced by Phillip as: “Apparently so good, he’s received the royal seal of approval from the real King himself.”

The King had apparently told his lookalike “Well done!” when they met on his 50th birthday. However, ITV viewers did not appear to match his appreciation.

Following the segment, many rushed to Twitter to have their say. And it seems they weren’t convinced.

“This dude on This Morning looks nothing like King Charles, who’s he trying to kid?” said one viewer, even following up with a cry-laughing emoji.

Another particularly savage tweet said: “Just opened a bag of crisps and one of them looks more like Charles than him.”

“How does this guy resemble King Charles in any way?!!” Someone else said. Another even claimed the lookalike “looks more like an older version of Phillip Schofield” rather than King Charles.

Another tweeter simply told This Morning to: “Get him off. FFS!!”

Someone quipped: “Omg the so called king Charles look a like looks more like Del Boy doing an impersonation of Charles hilarious.”

During the interview, Charles told Phil and Rochelle about dressing like the King: “The clothing is very important. I’ve chosen a watch which actually is very similar and a ring as well.”

