Phillip Schofield accused of ‘intimidating’ behaviour by This Morning guest: ‘He scared me’

A This Morning guest has accused Phillip Schofield of “intimidating behaviour” while on the show.

The 61-year-old TV star has been a regular on the hit ITV show since 2002. Presenting alongside his pal Holly Willoughby, the two often leave the nation in stitches thanks to their on-screen relationship.

But according to one celeb, they have now hit out at Phil, claiming he “scared” her during an interview on the show with him and Holly.

Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Nadine Dorries MP, who also starred on I’m A Celeb in 2012, has hit out at Phil – and didn’t hold back as she fired shots over his actions.

Phillip glared at her and began to jab at her script with his finger.

The 65-year-old wrote in her Daily Mail column: “I’ve been interviewed by Holly and Phillip several times, and off-camera found Holly an absolute delight and Mr. Schofield rather up himself. On one occasion, I witnessed what appeared to be somewhat intimidating behaviour.

“Holly was away, and as her stand-in looked down at her script — obviously wanting to see who or what was coming up next — Phillip glared at her and began to jab at her script with his finger. I don’t know about her, but he scared me.”

Nadine did not to reveal the identity of Phillip’s female co-presenter who had stepped in at the time to replace Holly.

Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning

It comes after Phillip returned to This Morning this week after three weeks off – and he thanked viewers for their “kind messages”.

The presenter took some time off over Easter. He was also off screen the week before, during which his brother faced trial for sexual abuse allegations.

Earlier this month, Phil’s brother Timothy was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy. In a statement, Phil called the crimes “despicable” and said he “no longer has a brother”.

Phillip thanks This Morning viewers

On Monday (April 17), Phil made his return to This Morning. At the start of the show, he took the opportunity to thank viewers for their “kind” messages to him.

He said, alongside stand-in host Rochelle Humes: “I wanted to say it’s really lovely to be back. I have missed the show, everyone here. And also to you, I wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages and support which were really appreciated. So thank you very much indeed.”

ED! has contacted reps for Phillip Schofield for comment.

