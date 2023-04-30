Prince Harry tipped to reconcile with Queen Camilla for the world to see during the coronation

Prince Harry and Queen Camilla have been tipped to reconcile for the world to see during the coronation next weekend.

The Duke of Sussex criticised the Queen Consort in his autobiography, Spare – something Camilla was reportedly “hurt” by.

What did Prince Harry say about Queen Camilla?

The Duke of Sussex didn’t hold back when it came to discussing his step mother in his autobiography, Spare.

As well as branding her a “villain” and the “wicked stepmother” in his book, Prince Harry also accused the now Queen Consort of “sacrificing” him on her “personal PR altar”.

“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” he wrote. He also claimed that he and Prince William had begged King Charles not to marry Camilla. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears, as the royal couple tied the knot in 2005.

The Queen Consort was reportedly hurt by Prince Harry‘s scathing criticisms.

“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, “Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down – least said, soonest mended’,” a friend told The Sunday Times earlier this month.

Queen Camilla and Prince Harry to reconcile?

However, as the UK is set to enter a new era with the coronation of King Charles, could now be a good time for Prince Harry and Camilla to reconcile? The bookies certainly seem to think so.

According to OLBG, the odds for Prince Harry to give Camilla a kiss at the coronation are currently at 3/1.

“Prince Harry, should he attend, may build some bridges and is Evens (1/1) to shake Prince William’s hand on camera, while a kiss for Camila is 3/1 and Kate 2/1,” Jake Moore, a spokesperson for OLBG, exclusively told ED!

Harry to build bridges and royal to make shock appearance?

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly feuding at the moment. However, according to the bookies, they could put this to one side and shake hands at the coronation. They’re currently at evens to do this. Meanwhile, Harry has been tipped to repair his reportedly broken relationship with Kate too by giving her a kiss at the coronation. He’s at 3/1 to do this.

Meanwhile, though it has been announced that Meghan won’t be at the coronation, the bookies reckon she could make a shock appearance after all. The Duchess of Sussex is at 25/1 to make a shocking U-turn and show up after all.

Elsewhere, Prince Louis is currently at 2/1 to repeat his jubilee behaviour and Prince Harry is at 10/1 to not make an appearance at all.

Additionally, King Charles is at 100/1 to drop the crown during the ceremony! Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen!

