Princess Kate handed huge boost ahead of coronation weekend

The Princess of Wales has been handed a huge boost ahead of next weekend’s coronation, thanks to the results of a new poll.

According to the latest Ipsos favourability poll the 41-year-old has overtaken her husband, Prince William, to become the most popular royal.

Ipsos polled 4,000 adults in three samples between March 31 and April 11 – the Telegraph reports.

38% of those polled said that Kate was their favourite royal. Prince William, meanwhile, came in second place with 34% saying he is their favourite royal.

Their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis (as well as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) – then followed in third position. 27% named “any of the King’s grandchildren” as their favourite royals.

Princess Kate is the most popular royal according to a new poll (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Queen Consort dealt big blow

Meanwhile, Princess Anne finished above her brother, King Charles, in the poll. 25% of those polled said the Princess Royal is their favourite royal, whilst 20% named the King as their favourite.

Additionally, Prince Harry finished in sixth place on the poll (14%), Prince Edward in seventh (11%), and Meghan Markle in 8th (10%). The Queen Consort tied with Meghan in eighth place on 10%.

Meanwhile however, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were dealt a blow as they ended up towards the bottom of the poll. They were tied on 7% each.

Unsurprisingly, Prince Andrew finished last, with just 4% naming him their favourite royal. 2% voted for “other” royals, whilst 18% voted that none of the royals were their favourites.

The Princess of Wales was praised by royal fans on Twitter (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Princess of Wales praised over behaviour

In other Kate-related news, the Princess of Wales was praised yesterday (Thursday, April 27) for her behaviour during a royal engagement.

Kate and Prince William spent the day in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales yesterday. They spent the afternoon at Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters. They then popped into Dowlais Rugby Club

Upon arriving, Kate and William went over to the pizza van in the car park. There, they picked up some boxes of pizza and carried them into the local rugby club. However, it seems as though Kate was carrying more boxes than William! This went down very well with royal fans on Twitter.

I love that the Princess is carrying more pizzas!

“I like how Kate is carrying the most,” one royal fan tweeted. “I love that the Princess is carrying more pizzas!” another then wrote.

Additionally, a third then said: “Catherine carrying more pizza boxes and neatly too.”

