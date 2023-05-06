Prince Andrew booed by crowds as he emerges for King Charles’ coronation

Prince Andrew has been booed by crowds as he arrived for his brother King Charles’ coronation.

Today (May 6) is the coronation of the King and Queen Camilla. The historic service takes place at Westminster Abbey. However, as the Duke of York arrived today by car, boos were reportedly heard by those camping along The Mall.

Andrew was booed as his car was driven to the King’s coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew at King Charles’ coronation

Andrew was seen being driven down The Mall in a state car. However, parts of the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace booed as Andrew went past, reports claim.

Andrew previously stepped back from royal duties following his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last year, Andrew settled a civil sexual assault case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre. Reports alleged that he paid her £12million. She had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he’s always denied.

Andrew will attend his brother’s coronation today (Credit: BBC)

Today Andrew will be present as he watches his older brother be crowned King alongside his wife Camilla.

Last month, reports claimed that the King was ‘bringing Andrew in from the cold’ and may use his coronation to ‘mend family divisions’.

A source reportedly told the Telegraph that the monarch was in a ‘forgiving mood’ and planned to bring his family together on his big day. They also claimed that King Charles would bring Prince Andrew in ‘from the cold’ as he hoped to use the coronation to ‘mend family divisions’.

The insider added: “There’s a warmth around the place and a proper rallying around the King. Who in turn is showing some serious EG by ensuring the family is given the opportunity to pull together.”

Timeline of King Charles’ coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation service will begin at 11am at Westminster Abbey. Royal fans have been camping along The Mall for days in the hope of getting a glimpse of the King and Queen.

As well as the Duke of York, Prince Harry will be in attendance along with Prince William, Kate and their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Senior members of the royal family will join the King on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for an appearance. Andrew and Harry are among those who won’t be.

