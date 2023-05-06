King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort smiling
King Charles’ coronation: Timeline of the historic day – what happens when and where is best to watch

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

King Charles’ coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. Millions across the world will be hoping to watch the ceremony, with thousands no doubt lining the streets of central London to mark the crowning of the monarch.

Prince Harry has RSVP’d to say he’ll be there. But Meghan Markle, the wife of the King’s second son, and her children she shares with Harry won’t be making the trip over from the US.

Away from the Sussexes, the BBC and ITV have unveiled a host of special programmes for the Coronation weekend. The non-stop coverage on the day itself means those watching at home won’t only be spoiled for choice for royal content, but royal fans won’t miss out on a moment of what happens.

The ceremony is due to begin at 11am inside Westminster Abbey. But what else can King Charles‘ coronation viewers expect to occur?

A view of Westminster Abbey
The location of King Charles’ coronation (Credit: Westminster Abbey YouTube)

King Charles’ coronation: Timeline

The Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey – Saturday May 6

The King’s Procession – King and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace. This is known as The King’s Procession. They will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. The route proceeds down The Mall and goes through Admiralty Arch. It will then turn to go through to Whitehall and then follows the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary. It will begin at 10:20am on Saturday.

The Coronation Service – The service will begin at 11am and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Reports suggest it could last up to three hours. It is expected to reflect the monarch’s role in contemporary society while also looking towards the future.

‘The spirit of our times’

In a statement, the palace said: “The Coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry. The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Officers on horseback rehearse near Buckingham Palace
Calvary officers rehearse for the coronation near Buckingham Palace (Credit: Cover Images)

The Coronation Procession – Following the service, around 1pm, they will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession. Known as The Coronation Procession, it will also include other members of the royal family. This time the King and Queen will be transported in the Gold State Coach. The journey is little over a mile, but it seems unlikely the royals will be rushing.

The royal saluate – This is due to take place around 1:45pm.

King Charles smiles, next to Camilla
Will you be watching King Charles’ coronation? (Credit: Cover Images)

Buckingham Palace balcony appearance – Charles and Camilla, accompanied by relatives, will later appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to conclude ceremonial events. Timings for this have not been estimated but it’s expected to be around 2-2:30pm.

RAF flypast

Furthermore, according to reports, the flypast will occur around 2:30pm. More than sixty military aircraft are tipped to take place – and parts of Essex will be covered by a restricted airspace directive between 2pm and 2.45pm. Additionally, sixteen helicopters are expected to fly in formation from RAF Benson to Stapleford Aerodrome, arriving at Stapleford at 2.20pm before presumably heading to London.

Read more: How to watch King Charles’ coronation: BBC and ITV reveal host of special programmes

YouTube video player

