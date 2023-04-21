Come Saturday May 6, millions will have a decision to make about how to watch King Charles‘ coronation.

Many of those millions will have no memory or will not have been alive when the late Queen Elizabeth II had her own coronation in 1953. So the very notion of crowning a King and Queen in the 21st Century should entice many royal fans who want to celebrate Charles becoming monarch.

And to that end, the BBC and ITV can expect bumper audiences turning on to see and hear what goes down in Westminster Abbey. Here’s what to expect from the broadcasters when it comes to following the royal event on the days running up to the coronation, and on Charles’ big day itself.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles will be crowned on May 6 (Credit: Cover Images)

How to watch King Charles’ coronation on the BBC

The BBC‘s special coverage and programming will include television, radio, BBC News, iPlayer, BBC Sounds and online.

Central to live TV coverage will be the Westminster Abbey service broadcast across the BBC. Saturday May 6 will see Kirsty Young anchor from a studio at Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile JJ Chalmers speaks to members of the military preparing for the parades. And newsreader Huw Edwards will provide commentary as the doors of the Abbey open. Sophie Raworth, meanwhile will be on hand speaking to guests as they arrive. Clare Balding will be a voice on commentary for the ceremonial route, and Anita Rani will also join the crowds.

The coronation will be fully accessible with a signed version on BBC Two. And there will also be accessible coverage for people who are blind or partially sighted on Red Button.

Pictued, from left: JJ Chalmers, Clara Amfo, Clare Balding, Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth, Jordan Banjo, Anita Rani( Credit: BBC)

Host of special programmes

Further special programming for the occasion includes the documentary Charles R: The Making of a Monarch (April 30), Stitching for Britain (May 3) and Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir (May 5). There will also be coronation specials of BBC regulars such as Countryfile (April 23), Songs Of Praise (April 30 and May 7), Bargain Hunt (May 5), The One Show (May 1), EastEnders (May 1), Antiques Roadshow (May 7) and Coronation Kitchen (May 7).

Meanwhile, on the radio, Martha Kearney will be in the studio across BBC Radio and Sounds. Eleanor Oldroyd will report live from Westminster Abbey and BBC Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond will offer expert insight. Additionally, Mishal Husain and James Naughtie will report from different parts of the processional route.

The BBC’s Local Radio network will also report on other events of the weekend including The Big Lunch. And BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal will broadcast the ceremony in Gaelic.

How to watch and listen to the coronation concert on the BBC

The coronation concert takes place on Sunday May 7, the day after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Kirsty Young will once again host the the special live broadcast for BBC TV and iPlayer. Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will report from backstage. The gig happens on the East Lawn at Windsor Castle. It is scheduled to include performers such as Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Some 20,000 people are expected to attend.

BBC Radio 2 will also capture the atmosphere before the concert, with Zoe Ball and Dermot O’Leary heading up the preview.

How to watch King Charles’ coronation on ITV

Coverage of coronation day will include ITV News special King Charles III: The Coronation. Broadcast live from 8.30am to 3pm on the day itself, ITV1 and ITVX viewers will be guided through events by Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby. Other members of the broadcast team will include Charlene White, Mary Nightingale, Nina Hossain, and James Mates.

However, in the days running up to the coronation, shows such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will all go in depth as they preview the ceremony.

Lorraine, for instance, will feature guests covering different aspects of the celebration. This will include the late Queen’s Maid of Honour Lady Glenconner. And on Friday May 5, the show will be dedicated to topics such as the best food for coronation street parties, as well as fashionable coronation party looks.

ITV has several King Charles documentaries available for fans (Credit: Cover Images)

Ultimate coronation crossover

Loose Women, meanwhile, on May 5, will be transformed into a great British garden party. Plus, Coronation Street and This Morning will come together for the ultimate crossover. Airing from Weatherfield, it will be hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

And GMB will be on air on the Saturday (May 6), with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard live from Westminster Abbey. GMB regulars Ranvir Singh, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin will also feature.

An hour-long highlights show will be on in the Saturday evening. And documentaries such as Charles: 50 years a Prince, Charles: Our New King, Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall, Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals, Camilla’s Country Life and The Queen’s Coronation in Colour will be available on ITVX in the run up.

Plus, on the Bank Holiday Monday (May 8), Loose Women will be extended to 75 minutes.

What will you be watching?

