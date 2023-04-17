Real reason King Charles has ‘stripped back’ coronation following late Queen’s popularity?

King Charles will have a “stripped back” coronation, it has been reported recently.

Now, a PR expert has revealed the ‘real’ reason behind the King’s decision to have a more low-key coronation…

Charles’ coronation is fast approaching (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles to have “stripped back” coronation?

Since before Charles became King, it’s been reported suggesting that he will trim down the monarchy.

It has also been reported that he’ll have a more “stripped back” coronation. There will be 2,000 people in attendance at the ceremony. The Queen’s coronation in 1953, meanwhile, saw over 8,000 guests in attendance.

It was recently reported too that the King’s military procession will be seven times smaller than the Queen’s was. More than 6,000 people from the Army, RAF, and Royal Navy will participate at the coronation, according to The Times.

This is a huge contrast from the Queen’s coronation in 1953. Her coronation saw 45,000 soldiers, sailors, and air force personnel take part.

This could largely be down to the fact that army numbers have drastically reduced since 1953. However, Jordan James, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, believes there could be another reason why Charles is stripping the coronation back.

Why is Charles having a ‘stripped back’ coronation? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Real reason King Charles is ‘stripping’ coronation back revealed?

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Jordan said: “It doesn’t surprise me that King Charles will be stripping things back for his coronation, especially given how vocal he has been about stripping the royal family back even before his mother’s passing.

“While it will undoubtedly still be an opulent event (it is a coronation after all) the more eco-friendly, cost-cutting King wouldn’t be the man we know today if he didn’t try to save some money in the nation’s coffers – something which may work to endear him to an already sceptical public.”

Jordan then continued. “Charles is already not as popular as his mother.

“I think this may be playing into his coronation plan with the event due to have far less spectacle than his mother’s infamous celebration nearly 70 years ago.”

He then said that the Queen‘s coronation gave the public an insight into a “previously unknown” part of royal life. However, with the royals in the media so much now, King Charles “doesn’t have anything to prove.”

The Queen’s coronation was a spectacle (Credit: YouTube)

Monarch ‘doesn’t have anything to prove’ with coronation

Jordan continued, saying: “This event will also give Charles the space to create his own identity as a royal, with his image so firmly stuck in his mother’s shadow even now so long after her passing.

He then said: “The fact he doesn’t feel the need for the same level of pomp and pageantry could show an otherwise unseen level of confidence in the King, who many questioned whether would get the role in the first place.”

Jordan then continued: “I believe King Charles’ reign would end before it even began if he chose to stick with a lavish, over-the-top ceremony, with such an ostentatious event being a kick in the teeth for his subjects who are still struggling with a cost of living crisis that seemingly has no end.”

“Thankfully, I think the new King is aware enough of the struggles of the public and is thankfully taking this into account,” he then said.

“But we’ll see on the day exactly how much he’s cut the budget, or whether the event will still leave a bad taste in the nation’s mouth.”

Read more: Sad reason Meghan Markle ‘wants kids to have relationship with King Charles’ following ‘unselfish’ coronation decision

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.