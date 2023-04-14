Prince Andrew ‘brought in from the cold’ as King Charles to use coronation to ‘mend family divisions’

Prince Andrew will be ‘brought in from the cold’ as King Charles plans to use his coronation to ‘mend family divisions’, reports claim.

Prince Andrew previously lost his royal duties amid his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But, despite all of the drama, King Charles is reportedly determined to pull his family together as they attend the ‘biggest day of his life’.

King Charles plans to unite his family at his coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles to use coronation to ‘mend family divisions’

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will be attending the King’s coronation on May 6. However, Meghan Markle will remain at home with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

The statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.”

The statement also added: “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

But although the King is apparently disappointed that he’ll miss out on seeing Meghan and his grandchildren, Charles is pleased that his son Prince Harry will be attending the event.

A source reportedly told the Telegraph that the monarch is in a ‘forgiving mood’ and plans to bring his family together on his big day. They also claimed that King Charles will bring Prince Andrew in ‘from the cold’ as he hopes to use the coronation to ‘mend family divisions’.

The source then added: “There’s a warmth around the place and a proper rallying around the King. Who in turn is showing some serious EG by ensuring the family is given the opportunity to pull together.”

Prince Andrew will be brought in ‘from the cold’ at King Charles’ coronation, a source claims (Credit: Cover Images)

Can King Charles rebuild his relationship with Prince Andrew?

This came after King Charles reportedly offered Prince Andrew the keys to Frogmore Cottage. It came after Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their home, reports claimed.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed: “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Prince Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004 with his ex wife Sarah Ferguson. But now Prince William reportedly has his eyes on the property. However, Prince Andrew has apparently been refusing to give up his home leaving King Charles ‘tired and infuriated’.

A source told Pagesix that the pair face a ‘real battle’. This is because Andrew has resisted any attempts to move him out of his 30-room mansion. They claimed: “Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad. ”

