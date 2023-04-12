King Charles ‘tired and infuriated’ as his relationship with Andrew takes huge blow?

Ahead of his coronation, King Charles is reportedly facing another headache amid a ‘real battle’ with Prince Andrew over where he will live.

The monarch reportedly offered Andrew the keys to Frogmore Cottage after kicking Harry and Meghan out. However, Andrew is said to be refusing to move out of his current residence of Royal Lodge, leaving his brother Charles ‘tired and infuriated’.

King Charles is reported to be ‘tired and infuriated’ with his brother Prince Andrew (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ relationship with Andrew takes huge blow ahead of his coronation?

Prince Andrew’s reported struggles to move out of the Royal Lodge has left King Charles feeling ‘tired and infuriated’.

The King has previously offered his brother Frogmore Cottage after asking Harry and Meghan to vacate the home earlier this year.

A spokesperson told People: “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

However, Prince Andrew is apparently unhappy with the idea of downsizing from his 30-room mansion to the smaller royal property. According to reports, the prince has been resisting any attempts of moving out causing a rift between him and Charles.

A source told Page Six that the pair are facing a ‘real battle’ during the run-up to King Charles’ coronation. They claimed: “Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad. It turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated.”

Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to move out of his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, causing a ‘real battle’ with his brother King Charles (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William reportedly ‘has his eye’ on Royal Lodge

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for nearly twenty years. He first moved into the late Queen’s former home in 2004 with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. And, according to a source, the prince is still clinging onto the home.

The Duke leased Royal Lodge for £1 million for 75 years. But the agreement meant that Andrew had to carry out refurbishments at his own expense. He apparently spent around £7.5 million!

The home is also very sentimental for Prince Andrew as it was where his younger daughter Princess Eugenie held her wedding reception in 2018. However, Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, has been asked to move out as Prince William has reportedly got his eye on the property.

Another source said: “Andrew doesn’t want to leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty. An important property in the family’s portfolio. But [Prince] William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for the King and Andrew comment.

