Royal family should ‘keep Prince Andrew away from coronation’ amid ‘risk’ they could face

In the latest Prince Andrew news, the royal family has been warned they should “keep him away from the coronation” as it’s “in their best interest”.

Preparation for King Charles’ big day is currently underway. The nation and the palace are gearing up for the historic celebration on May 6.

And all this coronation talk has got plenty of people wondering if non-working royal Prince Andrew will be making an appearance at the event. But although Andrew’s attendance has not been confirmed yet, the royal family have been told they should “keep him away”.

Prince Andrew has had a turbulent few years (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew news

Andrew stepped back from royal life in recent years amid the sex abuse civil case.

It would be in the royal family’s best interest to keep Prince Andrew away

The civil sexual abuse case was brought by Jeffery Epstein’s alleged ‘sex slave’ Virgina Giuffre. She alleged that Prince Andrew sexually abused her three times when she was 17. He has always denied the allegations and his lawyers called Giuffre’s lawsuit “frivolous”. But in February last year, the Duke settled the civil case for a reported £12 million.

And now, a PR expert has claimed that by allowing Andrew to attend the coronation, the royal family poses a major “risk”.

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Daily!, Jordan James, the Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, said: “I think it would be in the royal family’s best interest to keep Prince Andrew away from King Charles’ coronation.” The expert then noted: “Especially those moments that would see him in the public eye.”

Jordan added: “The royal family tradition of waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony is a show of unity and a way to connect with the public.” He then claimed that if Andrew was included in this, the public would perceive it as “the new King choosing an alliance that favours his brother over his subjects”.

The Royal Family has been warned about inviting Andrew (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew ‘needs to go,’ says expert

James went on to claim that Charles is “already a far less popular monarch” than Queen Elizabeth II. And as a result, the expert reckons the monarch “has a lot of work to do to try and capture even a small amount of this same respect and adoration”.

“This means making hard decisions. And aligning himself more closely with what the public wants rather than family sentiment,” James said. “Meaning Prince Andrew needs to go. Otherwise he risks damaging the royal family’s image at such a pivotal moment in its history.”

Andrew’s ‘scandal’

Not only has Andrew been hit with the scandal of being involved in a civil sexual abuse case, but he has also lost some of his royal titles. The late Queen stripped them from him.

Additionally, he hasn’t done any official working royal duties since 2019. And the prince’s misfortune has continued this year too. The King allegedly evicted him from his office in Buckingham Palace.

Who else is going to the coronation?

Reports claim that a select few will join Charles on the balcony on his coronation day. These will be people who reportedly show the “heartbeat and future of his family”.

According to sources, only “working royals” will appear on Buckingham Palace balcony. Repors claim that Charles’ decision to celebrate the event with his closest and most loyal family members, is to represent his vision of a more slimmed-down monarch.

