Prince Andrew ‘snubbed from big public moment’ at King’s coronation as Charles ‘has been very clear’

In the latest Prince Andrew news, the royal will reportedly be “snubbed from a major public moment” at King Charles’ coronation.

The entire UK, and the royala family, are gearing up for Charles’ big day on May 6 – which will see the 74-year-old take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

And now more information has been revealed about the upcoming historic event – but it’s not looking good for Duke of York, Andrew.

Charles’ coronation is just around the corner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news: Royal to attend coronation?

According to sources, the King intends to show “the heartbeat and future of his family” during his special day.

What’s more, only those who are classed as “working royals” will reportedly be allowed to appear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony.

It is said that Charles’ decision to celebrate the event with his closest and most loyal family members, is to represent his vision of a more slimmed-down monarch.

Prince Andrew ‘snubbed’ during coronation

Detailed plans reported by the Mirror reveal a total of 15 people will be on the balcony following the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla will travel from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State coach back to the palace. They will then be joined in procession with their chosen group.

The King has been very clear about who he wants to represent the monarchy.

Future King and Queen, William and Kate, will appear along with their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Princess Anne will be by her brother’s side for the event, along with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will also be present.

However, the report also shows there is no place for other certain royals at the coronation.

Andrew has apparently been ‘snubbed from a major public moment’ (Credit: BBC)

King Charles ‘has been very clear’

The late Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, will be banished from appearing at the King’s side during his big moment.

Andrew stepped back from royal life in recent years after being embroiled in a sex abuse scandal – which he denied.

A source said: “The King has been very clear about who he wants to represent the monarchy.

“There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion. And it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, should they decide to attend, also have no place on the Buckingham Palace line up.

Prince Harry to attend coronation?

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they had received an invite to the King’s big day.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” But the pair didn’t reveal if they would be attending the event and making the over 5,000-mile-long trip from their California home to London.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson shares promise she made to the Queen about Prince Andrew before her death

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.