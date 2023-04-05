Sarah Ferguson shares promise she made to the Queen about Prince Andrew before her death

Sarah Ferguson has revealed on Loose Women the promise she made to the Queen about ex-husband Prince Andrew before her death.

The 63-year-old was married to the the Duke of York from 1986 to 1996 and share daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32.

And amid Andrew’s infamous civil case scandal, Sarah has stood by her ex-husband.

But now, the Duchess of York has shared the promise she made to the late Queen, about Andrew prior to her death.

Sarah appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Ferguson on Loose Women

The royal appeared on TV screens on Wednesday (April 5) for the latest episode of Loose Women to promote her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Joining hosts Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan and Jane Moore, Sarah opened up about her relationship with Andrew.

I said to his mum before she died, ‘I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey.’

“We are longer divorced than married and I believe in the three c’s – communicate, compromise and compassion,” Sarah said.

“That’s what I do with Andrew. We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me.”

Sarah shared the promise she made to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Ferguson recalls vow she made to The Queen

The royal went on: “In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him.” She then recalled the vow she made to Queen Elizabeth II, before she died last year.

“The Queen of England was there for him – his mum,” Sarah quipped.

“I said to his mum before she died, ‘I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey.'”

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Sarah Ferguson will ‘always be there’ for Andrew

Sarah has previously spoken about her decision to stand by Andrew, and why she’ll “always be there” for him. In 2022, the Duke of York settled a sexual abuse lawsuit after he was accused of sexual assault – allegations he always denied.

In an interview with The Telegraph last month, Sarah was asked if the Queen knew she would always be there for her son. Sarah told journalist Celia Walden: “She knew. I will always be there. Always. Because I love her.”

Speaking about her former mother-in-law, Sarah said: “Because also, during the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then. But I’ve always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”

Sarah gushes over her girls

What’s more, in March while on This Morning, Sarah revealed why she has always stuck by Andrew.

Host Holly Willoughby asked: “The past few years, the Royal Family have been through tricky times. There has been a lot of spotlight on Prince Andrew and you have stood by him through thick and thin. I’m just wondering how that time has been for you.”

Sarah replied: “Well, it’s Beatrice, Eugenie and I. We are a family unit. My girls stand for service. They stand for holding and maintaining very hard jobs. And they’re mothers and they’re public figures.

“And they do charity work. They’re extraordinary examples of Princesses out in service which is what their grandmother taught them.

“I taught them with humility. I think the York family’s unit symbolises no judgement, kindness and moving forward to make people sit up and go ‘stop’. Stop all this believing all you read, stop this, stop that.”

Read more: Sarah Ferguson sends public message to Harry and Meghan during This Morning appearance

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.