Harry and Meghan cause ‘headache’ at Palace as they ‘snub’ coronation invite?

In the latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple have reportedly caused a “headache” at the Palace following their coronation “snub”.

The nation and the Firm are gearing up for King Charles’ big day on May 6. However, there has been much speculation on whether the pair, who stepped away from royal life in 2020, will be attending.

But now an insider has claimed the pair’s indecisiveness is causing havoc among the coronation planners.

Harry and Meghan news: Royals ‘snub’ coronation?

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed, via a statement, that they had received an invite to the King’s big day. A spokesperson said: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

At the time the pair didn’t reveal if they would be attending the event and making the 5,000-mile trip from their California home to London.

Fast forward to now and the palace is still reportedly “none the wiser” over whether they will be a part of the celebrations next month.

Prince Harry ‘causing’ headache at Palace

An insider has since claimed that staff planning the major event still haven’t been told if Harry and Meghan have accepted the invitation. The couple have missed the deadline cut-off to reply with a decision though – as this was reportedly April 3.

The source added how this is causing a “headache” for the Palace as they try to sort out other things. This includes security and transport for other guests.

‘Everything is still up in the air’

Speaking to Mail Online, a source claimed: “Everything is still up in the air and there’s only a month to go. All people have been told is that ‘it should hopefully be resolved soon’.

“But in the meantime the teams are trying to finalise plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs. It’s a headache.” Another source noted: “There are now two plans, one for if they do come and another if they don’t. It’s another layer of responsibility that staff could do without.”

Who is appearing at the coronation?

It comes after it was revealed Charles will be joined a select few at the coronation. And these will be people who show the “heartbeat and future of his family”.

According to sources, only those who are classed as “working royals” will be allowed to appear on Buckingham Palace balcony. It is said that Charles’ decision to celebrate the event with his closest and most loyal family members is to represent his vision of a more slimmed-down monarch.

King Charles’ coronation

Detailed plans reported by the Mirror allege a total of 15 people will be on the balcony. Charles and Camilla will travel from Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach back to the Palace.

While, future king and queen, William and Kate, will appear too. They will be joined by their three children – Prince George, nine; Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four. Prince Anne, will be by her brother’s side for the event, along with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, will also be present.

