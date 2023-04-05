Fresh twist after calls for Prince Harry’s US visa to be revoked amid claims he lied about drug use

Prince Harry recently sparked outrage after news reports questioned whether he had lied about his drug use on his US visa application.

Harry has been open about his drug use in the past, but questions have been raised over how was he granted permission to stay in the US, country notoriously strict when it comes to visa applications.

The royal could risk being kicked out of the country if it’s proved that he wasn’t honest on his application. However, a source close to Harry has revealed a fresh twist, claiming that he did in fact tell US authorities about his drug use.

Harry could risk being kicked out of the US if he lied about his drug use in his visa application (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news: Royal was honest in his visa application

Prince Harry has publicly admitted to experimenting with drugs including cocaine and marijuana in the past. In his memoir Spare, the Prince recalled using psychedelic drugs such as magic mushrooms.

He also confessed to using ayahuasca in a recent interview with Dr Gabor Mate to promote his book last month. Ayahuasca is an Amazonian plant, whose effect Harry described as “the cleaning of the windshield, the removal of life’s filters”.

However, this has raised many concerns about how the Prince was allowed to stay in the US. Visa applicants are required to state whether they have been a drug user or addict in their application. However, admitting to drug use usually results in the application being denied.

Was the process not followed? If it wasn’t, that’s a big deal. Individuals in the past with that history have not been let into the country.

Therefore, this has lead many people to speculate that Prince Harry has lied on his visa application. Or that he received special treatment because of his family’s status. So did the Prince lie on his application?

A source close Harry has recently claimed that he was actually honest in his visa application. In a fresh twist, they told The Telegraph that Harry was “truthful” and disclosed his drug-taking.

Prince Harry has been open about his drug use in his memoir and many TV interviews (Credit: Splash News)

Could Harry’s US visa be revoked?

The Heritage Foundation has requested a copy of Harry’s documents from the Department of Homeland Security under the Freedom of Information Act. However, if they discover that he lied on his forms, he could have his visa revoked.

The foundation’s attorney Samuel Dewey told the Daily Mail: “Was preferential treatment given to Prince Harry because of who he was? Was the process not followed? If it wasn’t, that’s a big deal. Individuals in the past with that history have not been let into the country.”

Entertainment Daily have gone to Prince Harry’s reps for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘warned about risking his relationship with family entirely over Coronation snub’

Do you think Prince Harry was honest in his application? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.