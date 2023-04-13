King Charles’ ‘disappointment’ over Meghan’s coronation ‘snub’ as he’ll miss out on seeing Archie and Lilibet

King Charles is reportedly ‘disappointed’ over Meghan Markle’s coronation decision.

According to reports, the King has been waiting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reveal whether they will be attending the coronation on May 6. However, he was apparently left disappointed when Harry confirmed he will be attending the ceremony alone, as it means that he’ll miss out on seeing his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry has confirmed that he will be attending Charles’ coronation

Royal fans have been speculating whether Prince Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles‘ coronation for quite some time now, ever since it was announced that the pair had received an invite.

Harry and Meghan were officially invited by the King a couple of months ago. A spokesperson confirmed: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

But the pair were still yet to RSVP. This was until yesterday, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally broke their silence on whether they will attend King Charles’ coronation.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex will be attending the coronation. However, his wife Meghan and their two children will stay at home in California.

The palace’s statement said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.

This may be because the ceremony takes place on May 6, which is the same day as Prince Archie’s birthday.

But how does King Charles feel about only one member of the Sussex family attending his big day?

A source told The Sun that Charles is apparently ‘happy’ that his son Prince Harry will be returning to the UK to attend his coronation. The source said: “The King is happy that Harry, his son. Who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there.”

However, the monarch is reportedly sad that he won’t see his daughter-in-law Meghan. He’ll also miss out on seeing his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. They claimed: “It is sad. He is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for the King for comment.

