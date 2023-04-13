Sarah Ferguson ‘snubbed’ from King’s coronation despite claim Queen ‘would have undoubtedly wanted her there’

Sarah Ferguson isn’t invited to the coronation, it has been reported today (Thursday, April 13).

The Duchess of York’s snubbing from the historic event has left many surprised, with one source claiming the late Queen would have “undoubtedly” wanted her there.

The Duchess of York hasn’t been invited to the coronation (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Ferguson receives coronation snub

The Duchess of York hasn’t been invited to the coronation next month, it has been reported. Sarah, who used to be married to Prince Andrew (and still lives with him) will have to watch the historic event on TV, rather than at Westminster Abbey.

The decision not to invite Sarah to the coronation means she won’t be sitting next to her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the event.

Beatrice and Eugenie are 10th and 11th in line to the throne respectively.

The news will come as a shock to some royal fans. One friend of the Duchess was very surprised by the fact that she has been snubbed.

“She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her,” they told The Independent.

The Queen would have wanted Sarah at the coronation, a friend claims (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Late Queen ‘would have undoubtedly’ wanted Sarah Ferguson at the coronation

The friend then continued, claiming that the late Queen would have wanted Sarah at the event.

“The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there,” they said.

Despite Sarah’s split from Prince Andrew – as well as a number of scandals that followed – the Queen publically stood by her. The friend then went on, claiming that the Queen found Sarah “warm and loyal”.

However, royal commentator Ingrid Seward has claimed that Sarah’s snubbing is protocol, not personal.

“Fergie has not been invited to any official royal events since her divorce. As the ex-wife she would not expect to be invited,” she said.

ED! has contacted Sarah’s reps for comment. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Sarah has revealed her alternative coronation plans (Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show / YouTube)

Sarah talks coronation snub

Earlier this month, Sarah revealed that she hasn’t been invited to the King’s coronation. During an appearance on Loose Women, she revealed that she’ll be watching the historic event on TV instead.

Sarah revealed that she plans to “put out the bunting” too. “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting. That’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy.”

She then continued, saying: “I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on telly, the commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back.”

Sarah then revealed that she wasn’t actually expecting to be invited. “Because remember I am divorced from him so I don’t expect… you can’t have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this…’ [You’re in] or you’re out.”

