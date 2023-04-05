Sarah Ferguson reveals plans for the King’s coronation as she confirms she hasn’t been invited

Sarah Ferguson has revealed her plans for King Charles’ coronation next month.

King Charles is set to be officially recognised as monarch on May 6 alongside his wife Camilla who will be crowned ‘Queen’ instead of ‘Queen Consort’.

Charles has sent out many invitations to his family, friends and loved ones to attend his special day.

However, Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has confirmed that she hasn’t received an invite, as she shares her plans to watch the event on the TV instead.

Sarah reveals she hasn’t been invited to the King’s coronation

The Loose Women panel welcomed Sarah Ferguson onto the show today to discuss her plans for the coronation.

Joining Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan and Jane Moore in the studio, Sarah revealed that she hasn’t been invited to attend the King’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Instead, Sarah revealed her plans to ‘put out the bunting’ and watch the ceremony on the telly.

She said: “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting. That’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy.

“I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on telly, the commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back.”

But although we were all hoping to see Sarah join the royal family during the King Charles‘ celebrations, Sarah claimed that she wasn’t expecting to receive an invitation.

Sarah continued: “Because remember I am divorced from him so I don’t expect… you can’t have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this…’ [You’re in] or you’re out.”

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife reveals her plans for the coronation

It looks like Sarah could be very busy during the King’s big day as she also shared her plans to visit the ‘little old people’s home’ nearby.

I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the punting.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife suggested taking her corgis and some sandwiches down to the home in her three wheeler van to mark the special day.

She claimed: “I think it’s really great to be supportive big time. And then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from the commentators on television! And there’s a little old people’s home nearby and I’ve got a little van… It’s a three wheeler… Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches.”

However, despite not being invited to King Charles’ coronation, Sarah still believes that it’s going to be a ‘phenomenal day’.

Sarah said: “[It’s such a huge day] for the nation and the globe, and the world. I think he’s going to be an amazing King and with the lovely Camilla by his side. I think it’s going to be a phenomenal day.”

