Prince Harry and Anne, Princess Royal shared a touching moment at the coronation today (Saturday, May 6).

Royal fans were loving the sweet moment between the Prince and his aunt and took to Twitter to gush over it.

Anne was sat in front of Harry (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry and Anne, Princess Royal share sweet moment

Today’s coronation saw Prince Harry make a long awaited return to the UK.

Many were wondering where the Duke of Sussex would be sitting during the ceremony, especially after the drama surrounding the release of his book Spare.

In the end, Harry sat three rows back, meaning he wasn’t on the same row as William or Kate.

However, he was only one row behind his aunt, Princess Anne. And despite rumours of tension between Harry and the royals, but things seemed to be fine between him and Anne today.

When their paths crossed at Westminster Abbey, Princess Anne and Prince Harry were all smiles with each other. The Princess Royal stopped and had a chat with her nephew, before taking her seat directly in front of him for the ceremony.

Prince Harry was all smiles today (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans gush over sweet moment between Prince Harry and Princess Anne

Royal fans were loving the sweet interaction between Anne and Harry and took to Twitter to discuss it.

“This was a nice gesture at #TheCoronation Princess Anne speaking with Prince Harry,” one royal fan tweeted.

“A lovely photo of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne chatting,” another said.

“A great moment between Princess Anne & Prince Harry. A long time since I’ve seen him grin like that,” a third then wrote.

“Princess Anne is by far my favourite Royal and the way Harry looks at her tells you all you need to know,” another tweeted.

“Prince Harry looks so darn happy chatting with Princess Anne,” a fifth gushed.

Harry left after the coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry heads home

The Duke of Sussex didn’t stick around after the ceremony.

According to reports, Harry left the service straight away to head to Heathrow Airport. He’s reportedly heading back to the US to his family as it’s Prince Archie’s birthday today. The young prince is four years old today.

According to the publication, Harry left Westminster Abbey at around 1:15pm. He was driven to Heathrow, repotedly arriving at the airport at 2.05pm. He is then said to have gone to the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5.

Elsewhere, lip readers revealed some of the remarks Harry made during the ceremony.

According to the Mirror, a lip reader claimed Harry said “hello”, “morning” and “nice to see you” to various people at the ceremony. He also said “look at that” when marveling at the grand aspect of the occasion. He also described it as “delightful”.

“Loved seeing Prince Harry again! Time to rush off home for Prince Archie’s birthday,” one royal fan tweeted today.

Read more: King Charles III ‘rehabilitation’: How the monarch has transformed his reputation

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story