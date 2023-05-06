King Charles III ‘rehabilitation’: How the monarch has transformed his reputation

King Charles III has endured mixed headlines at the hands of the British press over the years. That treatment may have been at its sharpest following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and around subsequent anniversaries of her death.

The former Prince of Wales has also suffered uncomfortable coverage on many occasions. While this might be expected to a degree due to how long he has been in the spotlight because of his lengthy spell as heir apparent, there may be hopes to establish a clear break from the past for the sake of his reputation as King.

As his coronation takes place, Charles’ image appears to have enjoyed a ‘rehabilitation’. Various polls indicate monarchy-supporting Brits hold him in the highest regard he ever has been held. And it is also thought his approach on many aspects following the death of his mother the Queen last September means supporters hold him closer to their hearts than previously.

Here’s how the monarch has transformed his reputation over the years.

King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage did not end happily – and it likely affected how subjects regarded him (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles III scandals

Among the biggest scandals to have dogged King Charles and influence public opinion about him have been ‘Camillagate’, the fallout from his separation from Diana and the ‘Black Spider’ memos. Additionally, his relationship with second son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle have been constantly under the microscope since they stepped away from being working royals.

‘Camillagate’ reports concerning a phone conversation between the King and his now-wife when they were married to other people outraged sensibilities three decades ago. As did Charles’ admission to journalist Jonathan Dimbleby in 1994, when he confirmed the affair (maintaining it only happened when “the marriage was irretrievably broken down, us both having tried”).

More recently, the cache of letters released in 2015 from 2004 and 2005 between Charles and senior government officials raised other questions. Charles called for improvements to army equipment, as well as a cull of badgers among other requests. Would he continue to be ‘political’, contrary to most considerations of what constitutes a constitutional democracy when he became King?

King Charles and Camilla proved a diplomatic hit during their recent visit to Germany (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles III ‘rehabilitation’

On the last matter, Charles – a keen environmentalist – may have allayed certain fears in 2018. During a BBC documentary celebrating his 70th birthday, he indicated he would stay away from controversy as King. He said at the time: “Clearly … I won’t be able to do the same things I’ve done, you know, as heir. So of course you operate within the … the constitutional parameters.”

In terms of his relationship with Camilla, time may have proved a healer. They wed in 2005, a departure from royal norms regarding marriage to those who have previously divorced. The Queen did not attend their marriage service, but she clearly endorsed their relationship, eventually requesting some months before her passing that Camilla should become Queen Consort. Among royalists who may still have had lingering doubts about Camilla, who would refuse their Queen? In that respect, Camilla has also enjoyed a rehabilitation alongside Charles.

Speculation concerning Prince Harry’s relationship with his father has created many headlines (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles and Prince Harry

While public opinion on Harry remains divided, Charles’ stoicism may have served him well. Both men continue to be the subject of stinging reports – but Charles has stayed off the record. Amid the messy public spats, and unprecedented insights and claims from Harry, Charles’ supporters could claim he has been dignified, and not become directly involved in the fuss.

No doubt the public settling of scores has proved painful for Charles to some extent. But Harry’s change in status has also partly fulfilled another function – Charles’ reported hopes to slim down the monarchy. During a prolonged cost-of-living crisis, the monarchy needs to ensure its own survival. The shedding of relatively peripheral royals could assist this.

King and grandfather

Elsewhere, fans have thrilled to see Charles’ relationship with his grandchildren through Prince William develop. Broadsheets such as The Times have also recently lauded how Charles and Camilla’s ‘blended family reflects modern Britain‘.

Apparently evidencing that in some observers’ eyes is how Camilla’s family were also part of the coronation ceremony. Prince George, meanwhile, was involved as a Page of Honour. By comparison, a slightly younger at the time Charles played no part in his mother’s coronation. Clearly, times have changed in the last 70 years – and Charles is demonstrating he wants to move things on.

“We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson has said, illustrating how Charles could be regarded as more ‘touchy feely’ than monarchs before him.

Fans also delighted to see last summer how he doted on an excitable Prince Louis. During the long Platinum Jubilee concert, Charles entertained his restless grandson by having him on his lap.

Will this blend of royal tradition and progression when it comes to protocol enamour King Charles even more to his subjects after he has been crowned?

