Ant McPartlin called out for behaviour during King Charles’ coronation service: ‘No manners!’

King Charles’ coronation saw the great and good of the worlds of showbiz and royalty descend on Westminster Abbey, with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly among the more recognisable faces attending.

However, after many had realised that the boys’ involvement with the monarch’s Prince’s Trust charity earned them the invite, a lot of commenters had one other thing on their minds.

And it’s pretty safe to say that Ant didn’t come out of it very well…

Ant McPartlin was blasted over his behaviour at the coronation of King Charles (Credit: BBC)

King Charles’ coronation: Ant and Dec arrive and cause a stir

Earlier today, live streaming footage of the coronation arrivals played out on live TV. Ant and Dec were spotted arriving outside Westminster Abbey, before making their way inside to their seats. Sky News reported that the duo got one of the biggest cheers of the day from the waiting crowds.

However, the fans’ delight at seeing the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa hosts soon turned to disgust over Ant’s behaviour as he was seen on live TV taking his seat alongside presenting partner Dec.

The boys were kitted out in suits most definitely befitting of the occasion, and they had their OBEs proudly pinned on their lapels. But Ant raised eyebrows with one particular aspect of his appearance. He was chewing gum – inside Westminster Abbey – and Twitter erupted!

The popular presenters attended due to their work with The Prince’s Trust (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Taking to social media, one stated: “Ant McPartlin was chewing gum.” Another tweeted a guest who attended and told them: “I wholeheartedly trust that you were NOT chewing gum with your mouth open as Ant McPartlin!!!”

A third then added: “What chewing gum Ant ffs.” Meanwhile, another urged: “Ant McPartlin of Ant and Dec – spit your chewing gum out!” Others clocked Ant as he headed to his seat for the service and said: Ant walking to his seat chewing gum!”

Have no idea why Ant and Dec are at the #Coronation but Ant….why chew gum on a day like today….. crass.”

Others pondered why Ant and Dec were there but, regardless of their reasons for attending, stated Ant shouldn’t be chewing gum at such a prestigious event. “Have no idea why Ant and Dec are at the #Coronation but Ant….why chew gum on a day like today….. crass.”

‘Stop chewing gum!’

Another urged: “Ant please stop chewing gum. You’re in the Abbey. Enjoy your day with Dec.” Meanwhile, another echoed those thoughts and said: “Ant, seriously you’re at the Coronation, lose the gum bruv!”

Meanwhile, the presenter was also told he has “no manners” by one royal watcher. They tweeted to say: “Why is Ant chewing gum in the Abbey #Coronation2023 no manners!”

